Pat Kenny plays a blinder with the PlayStation but lets Coveney keep control

Christmas is coming and the goose is getting… worried? Maybe Mammy and Daddy Goose anyway, if they’d intended on buying the new PlayStation 5 for little Johnny or Mary Goose. (We’ll stop now.)

The Pat Kenny Show (Newstalk, Mon-Fri 9am) reported that a global dearth of computer chips and post-Covid lags in the supply chain have led to a chronic shortage of the console. So, according to this newspaper’s Ralph Riegel, “a lot of the top-end electronic games are in relatively short supply, and there’s now enormous demand for them”.

In a bitter irony, you can actually get the Sony gizmo second-hand — but at a higher cost than new. Ralph went on: “A lot of scalpers realised there was a huge demand for the product, particularly the special edition, so they’d have bought multiple models [and are now selling] for more than what you’d pay for brand new”.

The end result, we learned, is that parents should brace themselves for a frantic few weeks in hunting down the must-have gifts. But parenting expert Laura Erskine offered a possible solution.

She’s “influencing” her children “to ask Santa for an experience this Christmas, rather than just more stuff. The house is heaving with toys already, so they’ll be getting one item to open on Christmas morning, and Santa will also bring them one experience each, where the whole family can head away and enjoy it together.”

It was the sort of item that Kenny has long excelled in: that mixture of hard news and “softer” social issues; complicated global matters made comprehensible through personal experience. There was an energetic, crusading vibe about it.

Also good in this week’s show was the interview with Averil Power of the Irish Cancer Society on the death of cancer campaigner Vicky Phelan at a tragically young age. Belying the stereotype — not always entirely without substance, it must be said — of Kenny as a clumsy, buffoonish real-life version of Alan Partridge, he was sensitive, empathetic and — most importantly, maybe — clearly interested and invested in the story.

Not so good, in my humble opinion, was the bit with Martin O’Neill. The former Ireland soccer manager is an interesting man who has had a fascinating, highly successful life and career. This should have been gold but it was only OK. Kenny just doesn’t do sport very well. It’s his Kryptonite. (Or one version of it — he doesn’t do arts and entertainment and celeb trivia very well either.)

And I wasn’t enamoured with the interview with Simon Coveney, which covered Ukraine, the Northern Ireland protocol and a possible cabinet reshuffle. Pat asked some of the right questions — is Irish neutrality being compromised by support for Ukraine? Are the massive numbers of refugees sustainable? — but ultimately, you felt, went too soft on the Foreign Affairs Minister, if not exactly letting him off the hook.

The Government seems, as always, to be reacting to events rather than — here’s a lovely bit of corporate-speak — “getting out in front of them”. Good intentions and appeals to sentimentality are not actually a plan.

The old Pat — as in younger Pat — would, I suspect, have torn into Coveney.​

Video of the Day