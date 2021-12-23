Oliver Callan fills in for Ryan Tubridy’s RTÉ radio show as he’s pinged as close contact

Oliver Callan filled in for Ryan Tubridy’s RTÉ radio show this morning “most unexpectedly” as the host was pinged as a close contact of Covid-19.

RTÉ confirmed that Mr Tubridy was pinged as a close contact and therefore could not make his show this morning.

Speaking on The Ryan Tubridy Show on RTÉ Radio One this morning, Mr Callan said: “I am filling in for Ryan Tubridy, though you weren’t expecting it either was I, I can tell you that.

“Ryan was looking forward to being here to bring you all into Christmas but he joins the tens of thousands of unlucky punters out there who have been pinged as close contacts, and that means you don’t come to work, so I am here instead.

“You may not have Covid, but, the HSE send you the message and they say you are a close contact with someone who tested positive.

"So, Ryan is now a member of that growing gigantic community who has had their Christmasses upended all of a sudden, 136,000 according to the front page of this morning’s Irish Independent.

“All of them will be having a rather discombobulated festive season in store.”

This means that The Late Late Show host will have to restrict his movements for at least five days as per HSE advice for close contacts.

Taking to Twitter earlier this morning, Mr Callan said: “Most unexpectedly, I am standing in on the Ryan Tubridy Show this morning from 9am on RTÉ Radio 1.

“All will be explained. Christmassy chats from 9am.”

As part of the new restrictions that were announced last Friday, all close contacts must isolate for at least five days.

Close contacts who have received a booster vaccine must isolate in their home for five days after receiving a close contact message from the HSE.

If they develop symptoms of Covid-19 or receive a positive antigen test and live with other people, they must then isolate in their room.

Close contacts who have not yet received a booster vaccine, or any vaccine, must stay at home for 10 days from when they get a message from the HSE.

This comes as the Irish Independent revealed today that more than 135,000 people will be isolating at home this Christmas due to Covid-19, with close to 50,000 of them confined to their bedrooms.