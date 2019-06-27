Off The Ball launches 24 hour radio station dedicated to sports

The 24 hour station, which is already live, is produced by the team behind Newstalk's Off The Ball.

There will be forty hours of live programmes every week with the latest news, debate and opinion as well as live commentary and interviews from broadcasters including Joe Molloy, Ger Gilroy, Eoin Sheahan and Nathan Murphy.

Off The Ball experts Brian O'Driscoll, Kevin Kilbane, Kieran Donaghy and Tommy Walsh will provide analysis across rugby, soccer, racing and golf.

Shows include 'The Football Show', 'Golf Weekly, 'The Hurling Show' with Shane Stapleton, 'Off the Brawl' with Andy Lee and the 'DadCast' and there will also be hourly sports news updates.

No Off The Ball programming on Newstalk is affected by the new station.

In the latest Joint National Listenership Figures (JNLR) in May, Off The Ball had a reach of 54,000 listeners for its daily programme, maintaining, but not building on, its audience from the previous year.

At the weekends, Off The Ball Saturday had 120,000 at last count, down 3,000 year on year, while Off The Ball Sunday has gained 33,000 listeners since last year, reaching 134,000.

Speaking at the launch of OTB Sports Radio, Ger Gilroy, Managing Director at Off The Ball, said, “This is a landmark day for sports media in Ireland, as well as a significant moment in the development of Off The Ball.

"Listeners to our daily sports show on Newstalk have demanded more and more sports content from us over recent years, and this therefore feels like a logical, and very exciting next step. Now we will be able to deliver the very best of sports broadcasting, 24 hours a day."

Adrian Serle, Group CEO Communicorp Media aded, “The Off The Ball team have built an exceptional multi-media sports content brand in Ireland and abroad. Audience scale, engagement, and profile, have rocketed as a result, creating unique marketing opportunities for brands.

"The investment we are now making compliments our Group strategy, and the timing is right for Off The Ball to launch OTB Sports Radio, another great station, now available on the GoLoud app.”

OTB Sports Radio is available via the new GoLoud app or by visiting OffTheBall.com/radio

Online Editors