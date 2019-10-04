RTE star Jennifer Zamparelli has said she didn't have any issues with fellow presenter Jenny Greene after Jenny's programme was moved to make space for her new show on 2fm.

'No bad blood between me and Jenny Greene over 2FM show move' - Jennifer Zamparelli

Station bosses made the decision in the spring to replace Jenny's mid-morning programme with Nicky Byrne with Jennifer's own solo show.

Jenny was moved to an evening slot instead but decided to leave the station, saying that reverting to a later time "just doesn't feel right".

However, Jenny returned to the station after 2FM boss Dan Healy moved around slots and offered her a drivetime show.

Speaking to the Herald, Jennifer said there was never any bad blood between the two presenters.

"Me and Jenny have never been bitter and have never had a problem," she said.

"We don't have an issue, we're just doing our best."

Jennifer said all RTE stars band close together and look out for one another.

"We try and support each other - at the end of the day, we all work in the one building and we all stick together and have each other's backs," she said.

The star initially rose to fame when she appeared on the fourth series of The Apprentice in the UK.

Dublin entrepreneur Pamela Laird, founder of Moxi products, is a contestant on this year's series of The Apprentice and Jennifer advised her to have a strong support system behind her.

"I hope she has a good network around her," she said.

"I would say to make the most of the time when she comes out of the show and utilise it.

"Obviously, I went straight into the industry but it's about not taking it too seriously.

"At least you know how to set up a business in the morning even if you don't get anything out of it.

"I would say not to worry about if anyone's saying anything and people can be quite cruel.

"You need a good support around you going into and coming out of the show."

