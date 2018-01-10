Muireann O'Connell confirmed as permanent replacement for Al Porter on Today FM

Today FM has confirmed Muireann O'Connell as the new host of the lunchtime slot at the station, which was previously hosted by Al Porter.

O'Connell was drafted in to temporarily fill the slot in November after Porter resigned in the wake of allegations of inappropriate behaviour.

The 24-year-old comedian had presented the lunchtime midday to 2.30pm show on Today FM since February 13 last year. Muireann, from Limerick, is the presenter of Today FM's Saturday Hits but is best known for co-hosting The Six O'Clock Show with Martin King on TV3. She replaced previous host Lucy Kennedy.

Her new show will be half an hour shorter than Porter's at two hours from 12-2pm and it will be a music and listener-driven show. Fergal D'Arcy's show will gain an extra half hour, running from 2pm to 4.30pm. The popular presenter has previously filled in for Ian Dempsey, Dermot & Dave and Fergal D’Arcy on the station.

Her broadcasting career began in Limerick's LIve 95 12 years ago before she moved to SPIN South West in 2007. Muireann then joined Dublin alternative music station Phantom 4 years later covering for Alison Curtis. In 2012, Muireann moved across the city to 98FM where she produced and later presented a late night talk show. In 2014 Muireann began presenting her own music show on 98FM before joining the breakfast show a year later.

Muireann joined Today FM in 2016 where she presented a number of shows across day time and weekends. Speaking about her new show, Muireann commented: “I have loved Today FM for as long as I remember and the idea of ever getting to work here was something I never imagined would happen. I love this place and everyone who works here and I can’t wait to get stuck in.”

