Muireann O'Connell and Louise Duffy leaving Today FM in station shake-up seeing Mairead Ronan's return

Muireann O’Connell and Louise Duffy will be moving on from Today FM as Mairead Ronan has bagged a two-hour lunchtime show at the station.

The Dancing with the Stars champ will take to the airwaves in September, with Ed Smith also starting a new evening show ‘National Anthems’ in mid-August.

Muireann has been at the station since 2016, securing her own lunchtime show in January 2018, while Louise’s Lost in Music show aired on weekday evenings at 7pm.

Mum-of-three Mairead is a familiar voice to listeners, previously working and producing several shows on the station over the years.

The 39-year-old said that having her own show had long been a “dream” for her.

It will air weekdays from noon-2pm.

“It’s hard to put into words how thrilled I am going back to Today FM with my own show,” she said.

“This was always a dream of mine, ever since I was making coffee and posting prizes at the very start of my radio career. After two very busy years away it now feels like I’m going home. I can’t wait to get started.”

Earlier today, Muireann tweeted: "Hello lovely people! I have been fired from @TodayFM. It’s all good. Like, it’s embarrassing and I’m a bit sad but I love almost everyone in that station and wish them all the best in the future. @cocomairead will be great!"

On her departure, Louise said: “I have been so lucky to have had such incredible experiences with this station, but the time has come for me to move on. I bid a very fond farewell and a big thank you to my colleagues and listeners at Today FM and look forward to the next chapter.”

Meanwhile, CEO of Today FM Keith McCormack thanked both women for their role at the station.

He said the new line-up would “speak to more people than ever before”.

“I’m delighted to have Mairead return with her very own show and I know she will prove a massive hit with our audiences. I’d also like to congratulate Ed Smith on his new evening show ‘National Anthems’, which will be the soundtrack to the nations evenings,” he said.

“I would like to thank both Muireann and Louise for their contribution to the station and wish them well in their future endeavours.”

