Miriam Donohoe - My lunch with Marian: 'RTÉ is so much a part of me and my life, and my identity'

We had crossed professional paths before when I was a guest on her show but it was common knowledge that she herself shied away from publicity. So I was chuffed when she agreed to a rare sit-down print interview.

But before we even met she laid down one condition - not to ask about her salary.

"I am sick of being asked about it," said Marian in her best, school mistress voice on the phone. "It is well known I and others in RTÉ have taken sizeable pay reductions. It is an old story."

'I look like the Mafia': Miriam Donohoe with Marian Finucane at Avoca, Rathcoole, Co Wicklow. Photo: Ronan Lang/Feature File

We met in the café in the Avoca shop in Rathcoole, Co Kildare, on a gorgeous sunny October day. Used to facing her across a radio studio table, I was surprised at how tall she was, and slim and elegant. It amused me that we both appeared on edge.

She seemed to be regretting the interview before it started. Small talk wasn't Marian's thing but the mutual wariness dissipated and a relaxed and engaging Marian emerged.

I thought I would get the retirement question out of the way first. Had she plans to hang up her broadcasting boots anytime soon?

Slightly prickly, she made it clear to ambitious 'young guns' (or old), waiting in the wings to take over the RTÉ Radio One presenter's weekend slot, to forget it.

"I have no plans to retire. RTÉ is so much a part of me and my life, and my identity internally. I really love doing radio programmes. Sometimes I think how lucky am I to be part of the national conversation, to be meeting all these extraordinarily interesting, people and to engage with them.

"I have a friend who knows a professional who retired. My friend watches him go to Mass every morning. Then he buys the paper and goes home and closes the door. And that's it. Nothing. That would drive me around the bend. It's not the nature of the beast."

The one area I thought would be a complete no-go for Marian was the death of her daughter, Sinéad, in 1990 at the age of eight from leukaemia. It was a huge sadness she had never spoken about in any detail. But I felt I had to ask. And she hadn't told me the subject was out of bounds.

Tears immediately welled up in her eyes, the loss clearly still acutely painful. But to my surprise she didn't clam up. Speaking of the devastation, she said: "It never goes away. I have the height of respect and admiration for people who have been bereaved and who can talk about it. I just blubber."

She explained that she and her husband, John Clarke, took Sinéad home with hospice care in her final weeks of life. "We wanted to bring her home, although the hospital didn't particularly. But we did and it worked out very well."

This was the start of her relationship with the hospice movement and led to her serving on the board of the Irish Hospice Foundation for 15 years. "I was on my knees with gratitude over home care and wanted every other human being in the country to have equal access to it. Home care should be an inherent part of our entire system and it is not - it is so patchy. The quality of the service depends on where you live. Nowadays it should not be based on geography.

"If home care was widely available, it would mean that people who are acutely ill would be in a hospital bed, and people who were dying would be in a loving environment rather than have 'Coronation Street' going on the TV in their last hours."

It was this experience which ultimately led Marian and her husband to set up Friends in Ireland, a South African charity that helps orphaned and vulnerable HIV children, after visiting the country and seeing children with Aids.

The interview with Marian took place just months after the shock departure of Pat Kenny from RTÉ to Newstalk. At the time it was almost unthinkable that one of the big Montrose names would jump ship.

"People talked about Pat like he was a traitor. I am delighted for him, even though it has made my life more complicated because I am flicking between stations to make sure I am missing nothing," his one-time reporter said.

She said she believed Pat was "browned off" with RTÉ and that his move was not about money. "People talk about money but I wouldn't have thought it was that."

Marian almost moved to Newstalk too, just before she started her weekend programme in 2005. "I had the details sorted out but then RTÉ offered me the weekend which had been at the back of my mind for a long time. Demographics had changed and the day housewives were listening to Gay [Byrne] were long gone. I had a gut feeling there was a weekend audience there so I stayed."

It was clear I was veering towards asking that forbidden question, about her pay. She laughed her husky laugh and wagged her finger. "No! I can see where this is going."

The most revealing part of the interview was when I asked about RTÉ management. I probed hard, and she ducked and dived. It was obvious that I had hit on a sore point.

After a pause, I was amazed when she said, on the record, that she had to put up with a lot of "shit" at times in her 36 years in the organisation.

"RTÉ has been badly managed, well managed, excellently managed and disgracefully managed. It has changed, and changed and changed. The downside of my job is when you have to put up with a lot of shit...and from time to time I do. For me, it was always about programmes. The only thing I am interested in is the programme."

I asked her if she was valued. She replied: "I don't actually have that much to do with management. I don't know. You would have to ask them that."

So what was the high point of her career? "Getting my own programme in RTÉ, although you are only as good as your last programme."

And the low point?

"Putting up with some of the shit!"

So is some of that still around? Another pause. "Ah, we won't go there... I'm grand. I love the programme. I love my producers."

But I knew there was more. She looked me in the eye and said: "I think you have enough. Turn that tape recorder off." And for the next two hours, the wall came down, and we swapped delicious gossip about RTÉ and the media in general.

A post-script to the story was the photograph. Marian insisted on donning a pair of black sunglasses when the photographer arrived and nothing would convince her to take them off. This still puzzles me to this day.

On the morning the interview was published a pretty awful picture of Marian appeared on the front page of the Irish Independent. I called her, expecting to get it in the neck. "Have you seen the Indo yet?" I asked nervously.

"I have," she said. "I look like somebody from the Mafia." And then she laughed.

And were you OK with the interview?

"Yes. There was enough in there to keep some people in RTÉ management talking today!"

May she rest in peace.

Miriam Donohoe is a former journalist and now senior communications manager with humanitarian aid agency Goal

Irish Independent