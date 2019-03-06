Michael Jackson's music not banned from RTE Radio

Michael Jackson's music has not been banned by RTE Radio.

Michael Jackson's music has not been banned by RTE Radio.

The late singer's music has not featured on the playlist of the State broadcaster's youth station, 2FM, for some time given it predominantly features new music.

However, while there is no playlist on RTE Radio 1, individual presenters are free to choose music to suit their own show and audience.

The news comes as three major Montreal radio stations reveal they have stopped playing Jackson's music in the wake of child abuse allegations made against him which aired in an HBO documentary in the US on Sunday.

On tour: Michael Jackson and James Safechuck, then aged 10, in 1988 on Jackson's private plane

Leaving Neverland, which airs in the UK and Ireland on Channel 4 on Wednesday and Thursday night, details the abuse allegations of two men who had previously denied Jackson molested them as children.

James Safechuck (40) and Wade Robson (36) allege that they were groomed, sexually assaulted and raped by the singer over a number of years.

Last week, The Times reported that BBC Radio 2 had banned Jackson's music with the last song played on the station on February 23.

The BBC has clarified that they do not ban artists and Jackson could be played on BBC Radio. He does not feature on the BBC Radio 2 playlist because it is for new releases.

"We consider each piece of music on its merits," said a spokesperson for the British broadcaster.

"And decisions on what we play on different networks are always made with relevant audiences and context in mind."

In recent weeks Michael Jackson, The Jacksons and the Jackson 5 have been played on Radio 2 and Michael Jackson has been played elsewhere on BBC Radio in recent days.

The BBC revealed last week that it had commissioned its own documentary, Michael Jackson: The Rise and Fall, for BBC2.

The film is directed by Jacques Peretti, who has already made three documentaries about the singer.

Online Editors