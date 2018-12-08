Entertainment Radio

Saturday 8 December 2018

Meghan the musical: BBC announces musical comedy based on the life of Meghan Markle

United they stand: Kate, William, Meghan and Harry attending Christmas service at Sandringham last year. Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Kate is considered a good girl, while Meghan could rebel against royal rules. But even though Meghan and Harry’s move to Frogmore ‘cottage’ was ostensibly to avoid the ‘stifling’ atmosphere at Kensington Palace, the newest member of the royal soap opera is said to have annoyed Queen Elizabeth — a definite no-no in the straitened world of the Windsors
Sherna Noah

The BBC has announced plans for a radio musical comedy based on the life of Meghan Markle.

Entitled The Sixth In Line To Be King And I, it will air on New Year's Day.

The "Rodgers and Hammerstein-inspired" piece, on Radio 4, will look at Meghan's life and her future, as she expects her first child.

The 15-minute musical is described as an "inspired celebration of Meghan Markle's life to date".

The show will also "look ahead to what promises to be an exciting 2019 for the happy royal couple as they expect their first child in the spring".

Pippa Evans will play Meghan (inset), while Richie Webb and Dave Lamb have also been cast.

It is one of two episodes of the 15-Minute Musicals series.

The first, Eurostars, airs on New Year's Eve and features a Eurovision Song Contest-style performance from "our non-Brexit-obsessed counterparts on the continent as they look back on their action-packed 2018".

Reports are rife that Meghan feels trapped by all the royal rules
The mini-musicals were announced as part of the Christmas and New Year highlights on BBC Sounds.

Other shows include Christmas specials of That Peter Crouch Podcast and Fortunately With Fi And Jane.

Meghan and Kate together at Wimbledon earlier this year
Britain's Prince Harry (L), Duke of Sussex, and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, attend the annual Royal Variety Performance at the Palladium Theatre in central London on November 19, 2018. (Photo by Ian Vogler / POOL / AFP)
Herald

