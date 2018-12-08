Meghan the musical: BBC announces musical comedy based on the life of Meghan Markle

The BBC has announced plans for a radio musical comedy based on the life of Meghan Markle.
Entitled The Sixth In Line To Be King And I, it will air on New Year's Day.
The "Rodgers and Hammerstein-inspired" piece, on Radio 4, will look at Meghan's life and her future, as she expects her first child.
The 15-minute musical is described as an "inspired celebration of Meghan Markle's life to date".
The show will also "look ahead to what promises to be an exciting 2019 for the happy royal couple as they expect their first child in the spring".
Pippa Evans will play Meghan (inset), while Richie Webb and Dave Lamb have also been cast.
It is one of two episodes of the 15-Minute Musicals series.
The first, Eurostars, airs on New Year's Eve and features a Eurovision Song Contest-style performance from "our non-Brexit-obsessed counterparts on the continent as they look back on their action-packed 2018".
The mini-musicals were announced as part of the Christmas and New Year highlights on BBC Sounds.
Other shows include Christmas specials of That Peter Crouch Podcast and Fortunately With Fi And Jane.