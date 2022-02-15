Matt Hancock and Gina Coladangelo take part in ‘heated’ interview on Diary of a CEO podcast

Former British Health Secretary Matt Hancock being interviewed on the Diary of a CEO Podcast. Credit: @SteveBartlettSC

Former British Health Secretary Matt Hancock and his new partner Gina Coladangelo have taken part in a reveal-all podcast interview.

In June 2021, Mr Hancock resigned from his ministerial post after a video emerged of him and Ms Coladangelo, who worked as his aide at the time, sharing an intimate moment in his cabinet office.

At the time, Mr Hancock admitted to breaking Covid-19 guidance by kissing and embracing Ms Coladangelo during a period of lockdown.

The Sun newspaper published photos of the married minister and Ms Coladangelo who he had appointed to a taxpayer-funded role to scrutinise the performance of his department.

Mr Hancock had been at the centre of the UK government's fight against the pandemic, routinely appearing on the television and radio to tell people to follow the strict rules to contain the virus, before the scandal broke.

Mr Hancock and Ms Coladangelo are still a couple and now, for the first since the images emerged, they have spoken about the incident in an interview on The Diary of a CEO podcast.

The podcast is hosted by the entrepreneur and former UK Apprentice contestant Steven Bartlett.

Promoting the interview on Twitter earlier, Bartlett described his discussion with the couple as “heated”.

“Matt Hancock stopped by with his new partner Gina to speak to me.

"It’s time to find out what really happened, it’s time to ask the questions we’ve not had answers to; Party gate? Where did the CCTV footage come from? What mistakes did he make?

“This is the first time in the history of The Diary Of A CEO that things got a little heated between me and a guest at one point.

“However, Matt did answer all of the tough questions I asked him and nothing will be edited out.

“You will see it all,” Bartlett said.

The podcast can be streamed on all the usual audio platforms, but Mr Hancock’s interview has not been published yet.



