Marty Whelan talks about Noddy, Willie Nelson’s great advice and his favourite Eurovision memory

I’ve a set of drums in the attic and I play them badly — but I love it’

Marty Whelan. © RTÉ 2022. Photo by Mark Maxwell Expand

Marty Whelan. © RTÉ 2022. Photo by Mark Maxwell

Bairbre Power

Dubliner Marty joined 2FM in 1979 and has worked in radio and TV, presenting Open House, The Rose of Tralee and Winning Streak. He has an annual gig commentating on the Eurovision Song Contest and a daily radio show, Marty in the Morning, on Lyric FM.

What’s your earliest memory?
Putting stickers Santa gave me on a garage.

