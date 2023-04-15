Marty Whelan talks about Noddy, Willie Nelson’s great advice and his favourite Eurovision memory

Dubliner Marty joined 2FM in 1979 and has worked in radio and TV, presenting Open House, The Rose of Tralee and Winning Streak. He has an annual gig commentating on the Eurovision Song Contest and a daily radio show, Marty in the Morning, on Lyric FM.

What’s your earliest memory?

Putting stickers Santa gave me on a garage.

When and where were you happiest?

My wedding day, marrying Maria on August 13, 1985, was without question the happiest day of my life — and also the birth of our children, Jessica and Thomas.

What keeps you awake at night?

Nothing! No matter how troubled I am by something, I will still sleep. My mum used to say, “Leave your troubles at the bottom of the stairs.”

What’s your least, and your most, attractive trait?

My least attractive trait is not returning phone calls. I’m desperate. I mean to and then I forget. I hope my most attractive trait is kindness, because I do care about people.

What trait do you deplore most in others?

Insincerity.

What’s the first thing you’d do if you were Taoiseach?

I would start discussions about the possibility of Ireland joining Nato.

What’s your biggest insecurity?

It’s ensuring that we can continue to live in the house we live in.

Who would you most like to go for a pint with?

Paul McCartney, because I love him.

Which fictional character do you most identify with?

Noddy.

What is your most treasured possession?

A signet ring that my dad wore. I wear it on my small finger of my right hand and I have done since he passed.

What’s your guiltiest pleasure?

Tayto Cheese & Onion crisps.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve been given?

“The second mouse gets the cheese.” It came from Willie Nelson and I think it’s brilliant. You don’t have to win every time. Sometimes not winning means that you’re still okay and you might even do better in the end.

When did you last cry, and why?

Well, I shed a tear at my daughter’s wedding last November and also last month, at my aunt Rita’s passing.

Video of the Day

Who would play you in a film of your life?

Billy Connolly has an uncanny resemblance to me on the DVD cover of the film Quartet. It’s weird, so Billy Connolly — or Sean Connery, of course, when he was younger. There you go. Why not!

Do you believe in a god?

I do.

What’s your favourite word?

Discombobulated.

What’s the last TV show you binge-watched?

This Is Us on RTÉ.

What is the most played album in your record collection?

I have two. Van Morrison’s Enlightenment and Bruce Springsteen’s Darkness on the Edge of Town. I play Van almost daily, in the car or in the house.

What advice would you give your 18-year-old self?

“Always believe in yourself.” Advice to me, an only child, from my parents.

What’s your best Eurovision memory?

The first time I commentated on RTÉ, which was 1987, as a small boy, and it was the year that Johnny Logan won in Belgium with Hold Me Now.

If you could have a super power, what would it be?

To slow down ageing so people could live long, healthy lives.

Who’s your favourite classical composer?

Puccini, because I love beautiful Italian opera.

Your favourite interviewees?

Michael Bublé, whose company I love — he’s gorgeous — and the other person from the past was John Hume because, again, his company was very special.

Tell us a secret...

I play the drums! I’ve a set in the attic and I play them from time to time, badly, but I love it! It’s the most noise I could possibly make, so it would have to be rock music.

What piece of music would you like played at your funeral?

Deborah’s Theme from Once Upon a Time in America by Ennio Morricone. I always say it’s the music that will take me out.

‘Marty in the Evening’ with the RTÉ Concert Orchestra is on at Dublin’s National Concert Hall on April 27 and the National Opera House, Waterford, on April 30. Tickets from nch.ie and nationaloperahouse.ie