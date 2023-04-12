| 6.9°C Dublin

Marty Morrissey’s moral authority is conferred by the fact that unlike some of his RTÉ colleagues, he actually shows up to work on a Bank Holiday

Radio reviews

Marty Morrissey is a bank holiday stalwart
The County Measure host Vincent Woods











Along with all his other obvious gifts, Marty Morrissey is able to get out of bed on an Easter Monday (RTÉ1, 9am) and do his job. Not only does this demonstrate an admirable work ethic on his part, it confers a kind of moral authority on him that can only burnish his brand.

We know RTÉ and Newstalk are inclined to allow their top talent to take full advantage of the long weekends, as if they were civil servants who need a break from the dreariness of the workplace.

