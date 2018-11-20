Marian Keyes writing new comedy series for BBC Radio 4

'Between Ourselves with Marian Keyes' will be based on writing from her bestselling collections Under the Duvet and Making It Up As i Go Along.

Each episode will take the form of a conversation with Irish writer, actor and comedian Tara Flynn and the series will kick off in May next year.

It will be produced by Steve Doherty for Giddy Goat Productions, the company behind 'Meet David Sedaris'.

“What an opportunity - I was delighted to be asked. I love Radio 4, so many great stories and storytellers - and now me. It’ll be great fun to work with the fabulous Tara Flynn, too. We’ve so much in common and so much to talk about," said Keyes.

Steve Doherty said: "It’s rare to find such imaginative storytelling, gripping life experiences and a hugely engaging personality wrapped up in one, tiny, beautifully-shoed package - but that’s what we have with Marian. I’m really looking forward to working with her and presenting her to the BBC Radio 4 audience.”

It's the first time Marian has been commissioned to write a radio series. Her debut novel, Watermelon, was published in 1995 and since then she has published a further 12 best-sellers, the most recent of which is The Break.

Her 2002 novel Angels was also re-published this year as part of the Penguin Picks series.

Online Editors