Lyric and Atkins offer a perfectly balanced diet

REVIEW OF THE YEAR

RTÉ Lyric FM, Newstalk, RTÉ1

Of the many devices which enable me to listen to the radio at home, one is an ancient TV screen. Venerable though it is, recently we noticed something that suggested the end might finally be nigh — behind the TV picture we could now see a circular shape, about four inches in diameter, permanently imprinted on the screen.

Ah yes, this must be how it goes when even the most loyal of TV servants is ready to expire — soon, we reckoned, the circle would start expanding until it all went kaput. And then one day, on closer examination, we realised that not only was this circle imprinted on the screen, there was something imprinted on the circle: RTÉ Lyric FM.

Initial stupefaction gave way to a simple explanation: from Marty in the Morning through to The Full Score with Liz Nolan, then on to Mystery Train with John Kelly and The Blue of the Night with Bernard Clarke, or even Vespertine with Ellen Cranitch, the music from this station has been playing so routinely on this screen, the logo has actually become embedded in it. Lyric FM has burned itself into the machine.

Of course we don’t just listen to the radio on TV screens, we listen to it on phones, in cars, on the laptop, even sometimes on an actual radio. But it’s fair to say that on that particular old TV screen, Lyric FM has been the go-to station for some time.

Indeed when the plague is over, we may find this source of reliably decent music in the background or in the foreground, has been of immeasurable benefit to the mental health of at least some of the population.

And you would need all the mental health you can muster at this time — if I could select one theme from the public realm that dominated my radio listening last year, it was the struggle of broadcasters to hold back the floods of misinformation and bad political faith in general, and to do this armed mainly with tools such as “balance” or “impartiality” that don’t really work any more.

Or maybe they’re just being used in the wrong way – oddly enough on the last episode of the year of Gavan Reilly’s On the Record on Newstalk, there was a blast of inspiration.

Video of the Day

Reilly talked to Ros Atkins of the BBC News Channel, presenter of these “explainer” videos entitled Outside Source, which have become enormously popular. Atkins speaks straight to camera for several minutes, relentlessly picking the bones out of various scandals, not least the ones that emanate almost daily from the personage of Boris Johnson.

What Atkins has done, is to show that you can be “balanced” and “impartial” all day long, without simply creating a space for various delinquents to spread their propaganda. I recall Philip Boucher-Hayes, in a more languid style, doing something similar on RTÉ1’s Drivetime.

But Atkins has struck oil at this particular time. He described his working methods to Reilly, the way that he and his team deconstruct the stories and then reassemble them with the untrue bits taken out – Outside Source is then delivered live, giving it an extra few ounces of energy.

Neither Atkins nor Reilly addressed one highly significant aspect of this work, the fact that people have clearly been desperate for something of this nature. That they will watch it in their millions, mainly because they are not getting it in the regular current affairs programmes. Then again it would be unwise for Atkins to suggest that he is doing what his more famous BBC colleagues have been singularly failing to do.

It has been called “aggressive impartiality”, this attitude which he is bringing. But it also exposes the failings of the more passive impartiality which many of our esteemed broadcasters still regard as settled science. Atkins is just doing it better, driven by this controlled intensity. He is deeply opinionated in the sense that he has clearly formed the view that a lot of bad actors are getting away with a lot of bad things — then he takes them down with the remorseless accumulation of factual accuracy.

From Morning Ireland all the way down our current affairs ecosystem, there is an urgent need for that “aggressive impartiality”. And Atkins, after all, is mainly just talking straight to camera — it would probably work just as well on the radio.

Eventually it might even get burned into it.