Love Island's Greg O'Shea addresses 'Amber split' rumours - and lands himself 2fm Breakfast Show gig

Love Island star Greg O'Shea has addressed the rumours of his split with Amber, confirming on the Late Late Show that they have broken up.

The Limerick hunk scooped the £50,000 (€55,680) prize money with his partner Amber after just 12 days on the hit Virgin Media 2 programme.

This evening, he dismissed rumours that he dumped the Newcastle star over text and said it was a mutual agreement, made over a number of days and phone calls.

"We'll be open and honest and quick about it," Greg said as the Late Late Show kicked off its new season.

"Myself and Amber were chatting over the last couple of days, over phonecalls. This whole thing of texts is not true, newspapers just want to sell papers.

"I'm mad about her, what's not to be mad about her, she's gorgeous, smart, funny, great personality, she's queen of the island for a reason.

"I decided to come back to Ireland and do my thing here" #LoveIsland winner @GOSofficialpage clears up those rumours about him and @AmberRoseGill. #LateLate pic.twitter.com/b4C1EVgZhJ — RTÉ One (@RTEOne) September 6, 2019

"But we need to be realistic about it. Every brand wants to work with her. Every event wants her there. Of course, she deserves it.

"I decided to come back to Ireland and do my thing here. I'm trying to get on the Olympics Sevens team. I've my law exams coming up.

"So it's jampacked busy and we need to take these opportunities by the scruff of the neck.

"We need to be realistic about our situations at this time in our careers.

"[The decision to break up] was over a long time, it wasn't just one text, it was over a long time, we'll see each other in the future."

He also revealed he has landed himself with a gig on the 2fm Breakfast Show.

Now, he's ready to team up with Doireann Garrihy to present the morning radio slot while Doireann's co-presenter Eoghan McDermott travels to Fiji to work on Love Island Australia for nine weeks.

Revealing his new gig on tonight's Late Late Show, Greg said he will begin working with Doireann on September 23.

"I am honestly over-the-moon to have the opportunity to work alongside Doireann while Eoghan is away," Greg said.

"She is an amazing woman, so talented and I know I’ll learn loads from her.

"I will have to get a few tips from Eoghan on how to take on the early mornings but I’m really looking forward to giving it a go and having some craic."

Doireann decribed her new co-presenter as "genuine, sound and fun" and reassured Eoghan the Limerick man will just be "keeping his seat warm".

"When I met Greg this week he said I reminded him of his sister! I’m taking it as a compliment, and a sign that we’re going to have great craic," she added.

While 2FM boss Dan Healy said he believes there is a "major radio star" in Greg, Eoghan was quick to keep Greg's feet on solid ground.

"I'm absolutely thrilled that Greg is stepping into the hot-seat whilst I'm filming in Fiji," Eoghan said.

"Obviously his biceps and abs are puny and embarrassing in comparison to mine, but I've no doubt he'll be a huge hit with the breakfast family and keep Doireann on her toes."

