Radio presenter Louise McSharry has announced she is leaving 2FM.

The DJ and presenter announced her departure on Twitter this morning, writing; “After eleven years on RTE 2FM, the time has come for me to move on.

"I'd like to thank RTE for the time I spent as part of their organisation, and particular for the support it offered me around my illness in 2014 and 2015. I relished having the opportunity to play and support emerging Irish artists on the new music show I presented for five years, and look forward to see 2FM's continued support of Irish music from the outside.

"I am especially grateful for the opportunity for the last two years to create a talk show I'm really proud of. It was an immense privilege to be part of people's lives during such a difficult time for us as a society, and I will never forget it."

McSharry has been a fixture at the station for over a decade.