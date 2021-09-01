Joe Duffy defends 'robust' Liveline after Ivan Yates tells clients to avoid show

RTÉ's Joe Duffy has defended his Liveline show after former Newstalk and Virgin Media host Ivan Yates said he would advise clients to avoid going on the popular radio programme.

Broadcaster turned media trainer Yates made the comments as he prepared to host a number of seminars for people hoping to improve their media skills.

He will also use audio of Maria Bailey’s car crash swinggate interview on RTÉ as an example of what not to do in a crisis.

Ivan stresses his advice is always to “do the interview” but with ample preparation, and that it is sometimes better not to talk to Joe.

“I would advise people who are on a sticky wicket not to go on Liveline but to pick another RTÉ programme, like the News At One, Claire Byrne or Ray D’Arcy where they will get more time and space to put forward their argument,” Yates said.

“With Liveline, part of the culture is based on loose interruptions. You could have three or four callers on at the same time.

“So someone who wanted to explain something that’s quite complex, and wasn’t straightforward. I’m not that sure you would get that opportunity to tease it out on Liveline, but I’d never say never.”

However, Joe hit back, telling The Irish Sun: “Ivan Yates is charging people €1,500 a day and giving them the advice not to go on Liveline — the biggest rated radio show in the country?

“If that’s Ivan’s advice, his clients should be looking for their money back.

“He’s also saying, ‘Don’t go on a show which is listened to by the people who pay your wages’.”

Joe added that while PR representatives also share the same advice, some politicians, business people, companies and celebrities often ignore it to get the publicity.

He said: “It’s a well-known trope from the PR heads: ‘Don’t do Liveline.’

"These PRs advise them not to do Liveline.

“However many, many companies don’t take their advice and do go on Liveline, and continue to do so.

“The biggest names do Liveline, from Michael O’Leary down. Our show is live. There are no sweetheart deals done beforehand. It is robust but it’s also fair.”