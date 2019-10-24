JNLRs: RTE Radio 1 weekends see biggest losses as Morning Ireland and Tubridy buck trend on weekdays

The latest figures in the JNLR/Ipsos MRBGI report into radio listening in Ireland, published today, reveal drops in listenership for most shows across RTE Radio 1, Today FM, and Newstalk.

RTE Radio 1 saw the biggest losses for Miriam O'Callaghan and Marian Finucance at weekends when audiences tend to be more volatile, especially over the summer months.

News and current affairs programmes also suffered over the summer apart from Morning Ireland and Newstalk Breafkast which both saw gains. Ryan Tubridy on RTE Radio 1 and Dermot & Dave on Today FM were the only other shows on the daytime schedule to increase their listenerships.

Dermot and Dave on Today FM have added just 1,000 to reach 164,000 - holding steady with no change year on year.

Ryan Tubridy, meanwhile, is celebrating over at RTE Radio 1 as his morning show is up 2,000 over the summer, but gains an impressive 21,000 year on year.

Tubridy said, "It's been a great year for us on the radio. It helps being the Brexit escape hatch at 9am! We work hard to keep life interesting for the hour we are there and the response from listeners by text and mail helps fuel that sense of dialogue and fun.

"The team set the ball up, I try to score and we have a lot of craic getting there."

Ray D'Arcy, meanwhile, is down 4,000 book on book for his late afternoon show, with no change year on year, to reach 219,000 listeners.

Over at Today FM, Mairead Ronan is still bedding in with her new show having kicked off on September 23. The listenership figure for the slot from July to September is 89,000.

Muireann O'Connell, who this time last year had 105,000 listeners for her afternoon slot, revealed in July that she had been fired from Today FM and was replaced by presenter and Dancing with the Stars winner Mairead.

Traditionally, breakfast news programmes and current affairs shows suffer over the summer months, but Morning Ireland remains the most popular breakfast show and the biggest radio show in Ireland, adding 5,000 to its listenership. However, it is down 5,000 since this time last year to 429,000.

Newstalk Breakfast with Shane Coleman and Kieran Cuddihy, meanwhile, has gained 2,000 listeners in the past three months and is up 4,000 since last year, with an audience of 125,000.

Back on RTE Radio 1, the News at One is also down year on year, by 21,000 listeners, losing 9,000 in the past three months to reach 320,000. and Sean O'Rourke's show reaches 315,000, down 4,000 over the summer and holding fairly steady with a loss of just 2,000 since last year.

"There's probably a bit of Brexit fatigue," says Tom McGuire, Head of RTE Radio 1, regarding the flagging figures for news shows.

"There was no big event over the summer, no big national story once we left behind the elections in May. It's been a quiet time. I think across the board there has been some slippage in current affairs programmes, reflected across all stations."

Joe Duffy's afternoon talk show has a huge audience of 363,000 but that figure is down 9,000 since July and 11,000 since last year. The presenter spent much of the summer filming for TV with Katie Hannon and Philip Boucher Hayes filling in in his absence.

In terms of the evening news shows, Drivetime on RTE Radio 1 now reaches an audience of 211,000, down 10,000 over the summer and down 11,000 listeners year on year.

Ivan Yates and Matt Cooper have also both lost listeners for their shows at Newstalk and Today FM respectively over the summer but are both up year on year and closing the gap on RTE.

Yates has seen the biggest gains, adding an impressive 25,000 listeners to his 4pm-7pm slot in a year, despite being down 1,000 over the summer. His current audience is 182,000.

Cooper, who co-hosts The Tonight Show on Virgin Media with Yates, has lost 2,000 listeners in the past three months but gained 11,000 since last year to reach an audience of 148,000.

Tom McGuire, Head of RTE Radio 1, said, "Drive time is the most competitive sector so we keep an eye there.

"I think our programme is really reporter-based. We have a really strong anchor there with Mary Wilson and the amount of work there from John Cooke, Barry Lenihan, Philip Boucher Hayes and more - the reporting is the strength.

"The other [shows] are slightly different. You could say Ivan is more opinionated, Matt is more miscellany of the day. Different audiences want different parts of that and if you look at the quarter hours people are moving across all three of them, and going to 2FM as well."

Ivan Yates' Newstalk colleague Pat Kenny is down just 1,000 listeners book on book but 11,000 year on year for an audience of 142,000 for his 9am -12pm slot.

Dr Ciara Kelly is also losing listeners, down 7,000 to reach 92,000. She is also down 9,000 since last year while Sean Moncrieff reaches an audience of 90,000, down 6,000 over the summer but just 1,000 since this time last year.

Off The Ball has 55,000 listeners, up 3,000 year on year.

Speaking about the figures, Managing Editor of Newstalk, Patricia Monahan, said, “Newstalk has had a strong year delivering informative, engaging and entertaining radio.

"We are delighted to retain our position as the second most listened to station in Ireland and to see our drivetime shows, Newstalk Breakfast and The Hard Shoulder, become increasingly popular."

As is typical for weekends on RTE Radio 1, figures are up and down dramatically year on year. On Saturdays Marian Finucane reaches an impressive audience of 343,000 but she is down 31,000 since the last book, although holding steady with a loss of just 3,000 since last year.

Cormac Ó hEadhra's Saturday show sees no change since the last book but is down 6,000 year on year.

On Sundays Marian reaches an audience of 290,000, down 21,000 book on book and 32,000 year on year. Miriam O'Callaghan, meanwhile, is down 14,000 book on book and 35,000 year on year, to reach 236,000 listeners.

"I'm not an apologist but talking to other colleagues in other stations, we feel maybe the weekend doesn't reflect in the same way or with the same consistency as the weekday figures," says McGuire.

"Whenever we have a significant fall or rise in audience figures it tends to be seasonal, whereas everything else is steady as it goes."

Back to weekdays and, in the afternoon over on Today FM, Fergal D'Arcy is reaching an audience of 103,000, down 6,000 since the last book and down 9,000 year on year. Ronan Collins on RTE Radio 1, meanwhile, is down 4,000 over the summer and 2,000 year on year.

It's a 2,000 drop for Ian Dempsey in the mornings, but great news year on year as he has increased his listenership by 15,000 overall.

Keith McCormack, CEO Today FM said, “There’s a lot of positives in this book for Today FM, Ian Dempsey retaining his position as the biggest Breakfast show on commercial radio and Dermot & Dave following with the biggest mid-morning show on independent radio.

Both Ian and Matt Cooper have recorded huge year-on-year gains and they’ve grown that key 25-35 year old demographic."

2FM, meanwhile, launched a new schedule in June with staggered start dates for new shows with new time slots so direct comparisons to the last book or this time last year are not representative.

Figures for the new shows are: Jennifer Zamparelli has 156,000 listeners, Tracy Clifford has an audience of 142,000 and Jenny Green's new afternoon show, from 3pm - 7pm, reaches 139,000.

Doireann Garrihy and Eoghan McDermott's breakfast show gained 2,000 listeners over the summer to reach 135,000. The show has seen Love Island winner Greg O'Shea filling in for Eoghan McDermott in recent weeks as McDermott worked on Love Island Australia.

"It's remarkable because you would expect a new breakfast show to lose audience on the previous book," says Dan Healy, Head of 2FM.

"No matter how good a new show is, the people who love the old show tend to move on. This is my fifth breakfast show and they normally go back so it's a big relief."

Although last year's schedule was different in terms of shows and time slots, the previous breakfast show, Breakfast Republic, had an audience of 189,000 in October 2018 while Nicky Byrne and Jenny Greene had 153,000 listeners for their mid-morning show.

The figures for this year overall, says Healy, were better than expected for the first three months of a new schedule. Speaking about Zamparelli's show in particular, he added, "We thought it would take her 12-16 weeks to get her mojo and that's now starting to happen."

"People know and love her as someone who's funny, there's an edge to her humour sometimes, but at the same time she's also exploring stories in her own way - you can feel her empathy."

He adds, "It's going to take a bit of time. It's the same with the breakfast shows. If you want someone who loves Ian Dempsey to start listening to Eoghan and Doireann, or someone who listens to Jerry O'Sulivan on Radio Kerry to listen to Jennifer Zamparelli it takes time and a lot of it is word of mouth."

Online Editors