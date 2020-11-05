JNLRs: RTÉ Radio 1 sees big gains through pandemic as 2FM takes a major hit

In the era of Covid, RTE Radio 1 has enjoyed a major bounce in listenership and continues to dominate the airways, the latest Joint National Listenership Figures (JNLRs) show.

In the same period 2fm’s mix of light entertainment and music has taken a major hit.

Yearly comparative figures show Today FM has picked up listeners where their rivals 2fm have lost while Newstalk breakfast has seen a modest decline.

While the recent schedule shake up at Radio One has paid off and each daytime show increased listeners, the same decision by 2fm last year has not.

Figures since the last quarterly numbers present a more mixed bag, with some of the national station’s shows seeing losses in listenership and others making modest gains.

The biggest show in the country remains RTE Radio 1’s Morning Ireland, with a huge audience of 429,000 rising to 491,000, an increase of 62,000.

In the same period Newstalk Breakfast has dropped 5,000 to 120,000.

A big winner in the lockdown listenership race is Joe Duffy, whose listenership soared thanks to the pandemic.

Liveline's audience soared to 404,000 this year - an increase of 41,000 on last year.

Duffy smashed through the 400,000 mark for the first time in over a decade.

His coverage of the Leaving Cert saga and the controversy over the sex scenes in Normal People attracted many new young listeners.

Ryan Tubridy also saw a major boost and soared 47,000 from 334,000 to 381,000.

Under the stewardship of Sean O'Rourke, Sarah McInerney and Claire Byrne the Today show has gone 315,000 to 369,000 up 54,000.

Despite the shift from music to current affairs Ronan Collins saw a jump of 47,000 from 215,000 to 262,000.

News at One is also up 50,000 from 320,000 to 370,000.

Ray D’Arcy showed more modest gains but pulled a respectable increase of 23,000 from 219,000 to 242,000.

Drivetime has also grown from 211,000 to 265,000 up 54,000.

On 2fm ‘Breakfast’ has dropped from 135,000 to 126,000, down 9,000

Jennifer Zamparell also dropped from 156,000 to 152,000, down 4,000, while Tracy Clifford saw a decrease of 12,000 from 142,000 to 130,000.

Jenny Greene is also down from 139,000 to 113,000, a major loss of 26,000.

The big winner of the weekend schedule at RTÉ Radio 1 is Miriam O’Callaghan who has gone from 236,000 to 318,000 up a staggering 82,000.

O’Callaghan said she is “over the moon” with the latest figures.

“It’s a big thank you first and foremost to my former producer Sian O Gorman and my current producers Tom Donnelly and Ciaran O’ Byrne.

“You are always only as good as your team around you. Also a massive thank you to all my listeners - grateful and honoured to you all. And to all my great guests for coming on my show.”

All weekend RTÉ shows showed gains with ‘The Business’ up 75,000 from 301,000 up to 376,000.

The late Marian Finucane and her successor Brendan O’Connor saw a boost of 39,000 from 343,000 up to 382,000.

Overall RTÉ Radio 1 has gone from a 22.6pc share to 24.1pc share overall which is regarded as an almost unprecedented gain in such a short period.

Peter Woods Head of RTE Radio 1 described the results as “phenomenal”.

“We are very happy with it. Right across the board it’s phenomenal.”

Speaking about his decision to shake up the schedule Woods says the move paid off.

“You don’t come to RTÉ Radio 1 and make those decisions by yourself.

“I believed in the people and and in our production teams.

“We were able to go from Sean O’Rourke, to Sarah McInerney to Claire Byrne and increase our momentum.

“You have to have the right people and then show faith in them and support them, that’s what we did here.”

Woods said Joe Duffy’s success shows demographically Liveline's listener ship has changed.

“It’s a forum for the whole country. You would have said that slot was demographically driven but that (idea) is completely collapsing.

“You could see that particularly when we were looking at problems with the Leaving Cert and when we did our shows on Normal People.

“One time we would have been chasing a core younger listenership it already came to them.

“Rebecca Meehan, the series producer of that programme, they are exceptional and Joe recognises that too.

“Joe has had an outstanding year really.”

“We take notice of what is driving our listenership.

“In the time of Covid and the way things are now we are trusted by people.

“It is humbling that people turn to us and believe what is said here.”

Today FM are also celebrating the latest figures which have shown major audience growth across its daytime schedule, a five-year market share high (7.8%).

The station's weekly listenership of 877,000 now stands at 100,000 more than nearest competitor 2FM.

In the current affairs stakes Matt Cooper’s The Last Word increased his drivetime audience by 13,000 to 152,000.

The Last Word also won praise for bagging the only Irish media interview with Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp.

Despite losing vital commuter listeners during lockdown, the ever popular Ian Dempsey’s Breakfast Show stands at 182,000, an increase of 11,000 compared to the last pre-lockdown quarterly published figures in February.

Dempsey thanked his listeners and said they have provided him with great companionship throughout lockdown.

“I’m delighted so many people are choosing radio as their constant companion these past few months. Live radio means we’re always there with you and you can take us with you wherever you go, which hasn’t been too far lately! The Breakfast show listeners have been great company for me too during all of this and I’m very grateful for that”.

Dermot & Dave are also celebrating a record audience high for their mid-morning show which saw a gain of 20,000 to 183,000, making them the most listened to show in that time slot on commercial radio.

Mairead Ronan continues the winning streak with her lunchtime show surpassing 100,000 listeners, an increase of 12,000, while Fergal D’Arcy broke records in the afternoon with 17,000 more listeners tuning in to this show, bringing his audience to 125,000.

