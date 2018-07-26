RTE Radio 1 has seen gains across the board in the latest Joint National Readership Figures (JNLRs).

JNLRs: RTÉ Radio 1 sees gains across the board, while Newstalk's listenership increases by 64,000

The station's weekday shows have seen an increase in listenership across the board, compared to the last JNLRs in April.

Morning Ireland remains the country's most popular breakfast show with an audience of 438,000, an increase of 7,000 from the last book three months prior.

Ryan Tubridy has seen a similar increase for his show which now stands at 311,000 listeners, gaining 6,000 new listeners.

Today with Sean O'Rourke, which is currently being hosted by Miriam O'Callaghan while O'Rourke takes a break for the summer months, has increased its listenership by an impressive 12,000 to 307,000.

The Ronan Collins Show has increased its audience by 7,000 since the last book and now stands at 213,000.

The News at One, which saw Claire Byrne joining Aine Lawlor to present in February, has also seen significant gains, earning 14,000 new listeners over the last three months, bringing their audience to 346,000.

Liveline with Joe Duffy stands at 381,000 listeners, an increase of 11,000.

It's also a good day for RTE stalwart Ray D'Arcy, whose radio show has gone up 14,000 listeners to 219,000.

Marian Finucane saw modest gains of 5,000 for her Saturday programme which now has 321,000 listeners while her Sunday show went up 13,000 to 321,000.

Claire Byrne's former Saturday Show is now hosted by Cormac O'hEadhra who has also enjoyed an increase in listeners for his first full book.

His audience stood at 219,000 in April and has since gone up to 234,000, an increase of 15,000.

Sunday with Miriam O'Callaghan has enjoyed a large increase in its audience, the show now has 264,000 listeners, up 16,000 from the last book.

Sports on Saturday saw one of the biggest jumps for the station. It's audience of 230,000 is up 16,000 book-on-book.

The Sunday Game saw a small increase of 1,000 and the show now has an audience of 217,000.

Tom McGuire, Head of RTE Radio 1, said it had been a "heavy" few months but the station are thrilled with their figures.

"We are very pleased with the figures. It was a very heavy few news months with the referendum and the dark weather, and we had to make sure to strike a balance between covering those and producing lively shows that were enjoyable to listen to.

"The jumps haven't been huge but they are in the right direction," he said.

"We have great energy right across Radio 1 when you move from one programme to another, Ryan Tubridy is in brilliant form, Sean O’Rourke is solid as a rock and the News at One with Aine and Claire there the last three months has given an identity to that.

"Liveline has turned a corner and come back up over 300,000 and heading for 400,000 again," he added.

There were more modest gains made by 2fm, with all the shows holding onto their audience.

It's the sixth consecutive book that has seen the station increase its listenership.

Breakfast Republic has seen its listenership increase consistently for the last few months and currently stands at 186,000, up 1,000 from the last book.

The Nicky Byrne Show with Jenny Greene has held steady and remains at 148,000.

The Tracy Clifford Show has earned 5,000 new listeners and now has an audience of 134,000.

Eoghan McDermott's Drivetime show saw the biggest increase for the station, gaining 8,000 new listeners since April, with an audience of 144,000.

Dan Healy, Head of 2fm, said the station was thrilled with their results and noted the equal gender balance as a reason for their success.

"Obviously we are delighted. We have been trying to make sure we connect with audiences and having a presence at Longitude and Electric Picnic has connected with people.

"I'm very proud of what we have on air and the strong female presence - 50pc women on air. Not many other stations can say that," he said.

Mr Healy also noted that he would consider renaming The Nicky Byrne Show, given the audience its co-host Jenny Greene has built up through DJ'ing.

"I would love to in the future. I think at first Nicky was the name and the person people would recognise on the street.

"He was and is a truly famous Irish celebrity. But now I think people refer to it as the Nicky and Jenny Show and I would be happy to call it that," he told independent.ie.

It was good news for Today FM as well who have also seen an increase for most of their programmes.

The Early Breakfast has gained 1,000 new listeners, bringing its audience to 19,000.

The Ian Dempsey Show is at 167,000 listeners, up 4,000 since the last book.

The Dermot & Dave Show is also at 167,000 listeners, an increase of 5,000 since April.

Muireann O'Connell's midday show has also gained 5,000 new listeners, bringing its total audience to 106,000.

Fergal D'Arcy's afternoon show saw the station's only decrease in listeners, shedding 2,000 to bring it to 102,000 while The Last Word with Matt Cooper has gone up 3,000 listeners since the last book to 141,000.

It was a good day for Newstalk, which has increased its market share to 6.7pc, its highest ever, while it has also reached a record high of 11.1pc of the market in Dublin.

The station has grown its overall listenership by 64,000 over the past year.

Newstalk Breakfast held steady with 126,000 listeners, the same as the last book.

The Pat Kenny Show gained 4,000 new listeners, bringing its audience to an all-time high of 152,000.

Lunchtime Live with Ciara Kelly has a reach of 102,000 listeners, up 3,000 book-on-book while Sean Moncrieff's afternoon show is up 4,000 to a new audience of 87,000.

Off The Ball has earned 3,000 new listeners book-on book, with its audience now at 57,000, an all-time high for the sports show.

The Hard Shoulder with Ivan Yates saw one of the biggest jumps for the station, gaining 8,000 new listeners, bringing its audience to 153,000.

Chris Doyle from Newstalk said: “We are delighted with the results for Newstalk, which show great performances from all our weekday and weekend prime-time programmes.

"The Pat Kenny Show and Off The Ball have registered all-time high figures and our afternoon programmes with Ciara Kelly, Sean Moncrieff and Ivan Yates are showing very strong growth proving that the Newstalk schedule and content is connecting with the audience.”

