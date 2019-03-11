Her star has been on the rise since she clinched the presenting role on Dancing With The Stars, and now it looks like Jennifer Zamparelli will be getting her own radio show.

Jennifer Zamparelli 'to leave Breakfast Republic' as she lands her own 2FM radio show

The 2FM presenter currently hosts the popular Breakfast Republic show with Bernard O’Shea and Keith Walsh. According to the Sunday World, Jennifer (38)will leave the Breakfast Republic in the coming weeks.

It said she will soon replace her Dancing With The Stars colleague Nicky Byrne and Jenny Greene on the later 10am show. Having landed the dance show gig late last year, after Amanda Byram stepped down from the role, Jennifer is fast becoming the golden girl of RTE.

Rumours had been circulating in recent months about Nicky’s departure ahead of Westlife’s comeback tour, but it is now confirmed that the Dublin woman will take the coveted slot.

The appointment is the most high-profile change in a shake-up that will affect most of the station’s biggest names.

Insiders have said that it is in fact the biggest 2FM shake-up in years.

Presenter Jennifer Zamparelli and Nicky Byrne during the second live show of Dancing With The Stars

Meanwhile, it is believed that Gerry Ryan’s daughter Lottie Ryan is the favourite to replace mother-of two Jennifer on the popular morning show, which was launched five years ago. Lottie (32) makes regular contributions to Breakfast Republic and consistently fills in for presenters when they are away. It is widely believed that she would be an ideal fit for the gap left by Jennifer’s departure.

Lottie is also responsible for several other entertainment slots on 2FM and is popular among the staff at the station. Last summer, she told the Herald that filling in for Jennifer had been a huge career boost for her.

“It’s the dream, it’s so good. I absolutely adore it,” she said.

“I love Keith and Bernard, and getting to work with the two of them every day was great.

An RTE spokesperson declined to comment when contacted about the proposed changes.

