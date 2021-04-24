Jennifer Zamparelli says she regrets getting her tubes tied as she would’ve liked a third child  

Jennifer Zamparelli said she regrets getting her tubes tied as she would’ve liked a third child.

The 2FM star joked that if she didn’t have the procedure done she would have “tricked” her husband into having another baby with her.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio 1 to Brendan O’Connor, Jennifer said her husband found out that she regretted getting tubal litigation with the rest of the world when she said it on her 2FM breakfast show.

“We were talking about regrets, and I said I regretted getting my tubes tied and my husband called me and said ‘What? We discussed this,” she explained.

"We both decided we just wanted two kids... I kind of would have liked to go again. I was very open on-air, and sometimes I lose myself a bit. But that was a big regret for me.

"I like big families, I’m used to big families. It was the best thing in hindsight but I probably would have tricked him into having another one, if I’m honest.”

The radio presenter has recently been very open about having anxiety, and she began suffering from panic attacks when she turned 40.

Now 41, Jennifer said she was “absolutely” going through a mid-life crisis.

"I was on air and I would have to pull down the mic because I was panicking, but it was really odd because it was a physical thing,” she said.

“I finally went to speak to a therapist after months of saying I’ll be grand, I’ll be grand. I went to see a therapist and it really helped.

"I hated talking about myself, weirdly, I felt quite self-indulgent. I felt I was wasting her time, I felt there's a lot of people who are in worse situations.

"I’m lucky I love my husband, I love my kids and I love my job, so I shouldn’t feel like this.

"So, that took a while to get over and my therapist was like ‘You absolutely need to be here, it's affecting you physically.’”

The mother of two recently deactivated her Twitter account with 100,000 followers to help curb her anxiety.

"It was hard looking at people arguing on Twitter, it wasn’t like I was getting that trolled or anything. I was just the feeling I had after being on it,” she said.

“If you want to follow me, I’m over on Instagram posting about trees. I don’t regret coming off Twitter.”