‘It’s still a tough story to report’ – RTÉ’s Eileen Whelan on Covid updates

RTÉ news anchor Eileen Whelan has said that nearly a year into the pandemic, she still finds it upsetting reporting on the daily Covid case updates.

The RTÉ One O’Clock News anchor has become a regular face in viewers’ homes thanks to her many years of broadcasting, but said she never gets used to delivering bad news.

“I have to say I found it really upsetting,” she said.

"I felt it was like this kind of sick lottery every night. It was changing all the time and these are not just numbers, they’re people.

“And you never get used to that; even a year later it’s still a tough story to report on.”

She also told TV Now that there’s no time for “trival” distractions such as having a bad hair day or an issue with her make-up.

Ms Whelan said that it’s always the first thing that eagle-eyed viewers pick up on when it comes to the news anchors.

“Make-up are back working, so we can get that done. I can do my own hair or sometimes the girls will help me out,” she said.

“Beforehand, everyone would come up to the studio to check that everything is OK but now you’re doing that all yourself.

“It sounds kind of trivial to care about how you look but that’s the first thing that people notice - whether your dress is wrinkled or if there’s a hair out of place.

“So that’s one thing you don’t have to worry about and you can focus on the story in hand.

“It’s just a distraction that you don’t need and it can add to the stress.”

She lives in Wicklow with her son Larry Jnr (8) and husband Larry Donnelly and said she has been dealing with the stress of the pandemic by regular exercise after work, which helps keep her sane.

“I try to go (running) three times a week, but lately I’ve been going nearly every day and I’m loving it.

“I’ve really settled into the One O’Clock News and I make the most of my break by working the exercise into my day.”

One of RTÉ’s best-known news anchors, Eileen Whelan has been working in the media organisation since 2000.

