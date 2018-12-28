Radio presenter Gareth O'Callaghan has encouraged people to embrace that "life is for living" in 2019, after he received a serious illness diagnosis earlier this year.

Radio presenter Gareth O'Callaghan has encouraged people to embrace that "life is for living" in 2019, after he received a serious illness diagnosis earlier this year.

'It wasn't the same this Christmas morning' - public praise Gareth O'Callaghan for 'positive outlook' after serious illness diagnosis

Mr O'Callaghan (57) told his Classic Hits colleagues in August that he was leaving radio after being diagnosed with Multiple System Atrophy (MSA), a rare neurodegenerative disease that attacks and destroys the body's central nervous system.

In it, the former RTÉ radio presenter said that he felt "blessed" to have a job he loved.

"I've met so many amazing and inspiring people along the way. I'll leave the radio with lots of great memories, and I'll keep talking about them hopefully for years to come"

Ahead of the new year, O'Callaghan took to social media to say that he had a "great" Christmas, and encouraged those struggling to "never give up".

"I had a great Christmas. I hope you did too. Thanks for being part of this year with me," he said.

"Sometimes you feel it's falling apart; then you realise you're just living life raw. That is the seeds of inner strength. Never give up.

"Life is living. Let's get into the next one together."

Comedian and breakfast presenter PJ Gallagher, who presents on Classic Hits every morning, told Mr O'Callaghan that it "wasn’t the same this Christmas morning without taking the reigns from you".

Other social media users praised O'Callaghan for his "positive outlook" and sent him well wishes.

"Your positive outlook Gareth is so refreshing and I am sure there are times you actually feel the opposite. May 2019 continue to bring hope and love your way," one user wrote.

Another said: "Keep strong Gareth. You are a true fighter. So glad you had a lovely Christmas and may 2019 be a great year".

Online Editors