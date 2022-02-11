‘It is cowardice of the highest order’ – Louise McSharry hits back at 2FM boss’ comments about her departure

Louise McSharry has hit back at comments from the head of 2FM regarding her departure from the music station.

The former RTÉ 2FM presenter was dropped by 2FM in October after 11 years.

In a recent interview McSharry said she “felt like a piece of trash that had been used up and was being thrown away”.

She was particularly unhappy she was not permitted to present her final two shows and say goodbye to her listeners.

Read More

Station boss Dan Healy told Independent.ie that in most cases RTÉ gave people nine to 12 months’ notice that their show is changing, and it was “really difficult”.

“When we sit down with people like Louise or Keith Walsh, these are very tough decisions,” he said.

“In November, I was speaking to four or five people in one week to say, ‘There’s going to be a change here.’

“And then something happened to me beyond my control, in terms of communication, and there’s nothing I can do about that and it’s out.”

Video of the Day

McSharry responded to Mr Healy’s comments via a series of tweets this morning.

The mother-of-two reiterated that she was not communicated with directly by management regarding the decision not to renew her contract.

“The entire point of my interview was that they didn’t sit down with me. No one spoke to me at all. THAT’S what I was upset about,” she said.

“I’m moving on from this but can’t help but respond to the literal first words I’ve heard on my departure from 2FM from Dan Healy, a man I worked with for eighteen years, being in a newspaper interview.”

McSharry explained how she received a phone call from her agent to inform her of the news.

“I was not given a phone call, a text, an e-mail or a single word from any member of RTÉ management. Not my line manager of eleven years. Not Dan. No one. The news came via a phone call from my agent, who had never been involved in my communication with RTÉ previously,” she said.

McSharry said her issue was not with the decision not to renew her contract but with the “lack of communication”.

“But the lack of communication and any care whatsoever for someone who’s been part of the organisation for 11 years is unacceptable, and it can’t continue,” she said.

“This is not an acceptable way to treat people, no matter what industry you work. It is cowardice of the highest order, and I won’t allow it to be spun into anything else.”

When contacted by Independent.ie an RTÉ spokesperson said the broadcaster had no comment to make on the matter.