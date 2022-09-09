Is Ireland a failed state? Listening to the radio, I’m beginning to wonder

Newstalk Breakfast Newstalk, weekdays, 7am

The Brendan O’Connor Show

RTÉ Radio 1, weekends, 11am

Late Nite Live with Niall Boylan

Ireland’s Classic Hits, weekdays, 9pm

Is Ireland a failed state? That was the big question on Newstalk Breakfast, being answered by Dan O’Brien, economist and columnist.

And his answer, broadly speaking, was... no.

Dan has been pushing back against the ‘failed state’ narrative, which has supposedly become quite popular, not least with our old friends on social media.

Personally I have rarely heard anyone talking about it in real life – you’ll hear talk about aspects of the state being failed, but not the whole thing. This was roughly the position of presenter Shane Coleman too, and probably of any reasonable person in the country.

But I would listen to Dan pushing back on the ‘failed state’ line anyway, out of natural curiosity.

Like many economists, he had found a statistic which for him unlocked the narrative. The annual migration figures say that there are many people moving to Ireland, and not that many leaving. So there is no ‘mass exodus’.

Yet in expanding his argument, strangely enough he began to sow doubts in my mind – he noted that America too, is regarded in these apocalyptic terms such as ‘American carnage’, even though their migration figures also show that loads of people from Latin America and suchlike, are still trying to get into it.

Now hold on a minute... America may still be a great country, but it’s as near to being a failed state as it probably ever could be, without officially declaring a replay of the US civil war. With extra time and penalties.

So I’m starting to wonder if Dan’s methodologies are entirely reliable – because he was on The Brendan O’Connor Show too, recalling that the big economic shock of the 1970s resulted in the 1980s in Ireland being a lost decade.

Video of the Day

According to Dan, “we tried to compensate everybody for everything and spend our way out of it”.

And yet, if you read the excellent narratives of Gene Kerrigan on this subject, you will not agree that the problem with Ireland in the 1980s is that we tried to compensate everybody for everything and spend our way out of it.

Gene has explained that we’d have had a lot more to spend if entire classes of people had not ‘moved’ to the Cayman Islands and suchlike, for tax purposes.

On the same show, Johnny Fallon of Carr Communications was giving good punditry about these economic trends, and how certain narratives take hold. He couldn’t recall when any government was regarded as “getting it”, as being “in touch”.

And he said, he believed this narrative will continue, even when Sinn Féin, one of its main proponents, is the government.

Of course in so doing, Johnny was himself reinforcing another narrative that has taken hold, whereby a Sinn Féin government is regarded as inevitable.

I mean, I don’t want to be always correcting these things, the simplest solution is for these guys to just call me before they go on these shows, so I can straighten them out on a few details. Maybe even change the narrative.

To unwind from these great responsibilities, sometimes I find it liberating to listen to Late Nite Live with Niall Boylan on Ireland’s Classic Hits, to accept the things I cannot change. Boylan knows his people though, and he’s never afraid to correct them. People like Steve, who has decided that the best thing he can do with his life now, is go to Ukraine to join the fight against Russia.

Steve, who is 41 and apparently a regular caller, was getting all sorts of pushback from Boylan. Indeed, the host had opened the show with a speech in which he declared he would absolutely not fight and die for his country or any other country. Like some character in Catch-22, Boylan’s refusal to indulge in the usual inspirational cliches was itself strangely inspirational.

But Steve was all-in with the conventional heroism – though his resolve was soon being tested not just by Boylan but by a Cork caller who was equally sceptical about the potential value of Steve’s contribution.

Eventually Steve snapped.

“You ignorant bastard!” he shouted at the Cork caller, ending the call.

I guess if you’re unable to withstand the provocations of Late Nite Live, you’re probably not the man to be sending to the frontline in Kharkiv.

Better to stay in your own ‘failed state’.