Independents’ Day on radio as audiences hungry for lighter shows

To some degree, it was Independents’ Day on radio.

We saw year-on-year JNLR rises for Newstalk, Today FM, Classic Hits, Nova and other indie stations, while RTÉ suffered losses across all stations and almost all shows.

However, this comes with a fairly significant caveat.

The national broadcaster still pulls in some massive numbers, on Radio 1 at least: even in these relatively disappointing JNLR figures, that station airs 18 of the top 20 shows.

But it has been a good JNLR for the independents, certainly.

Today FM, perhaps surprisingly, is now the second most-listened to station in the land with a market share of 9pc – a seven-year high.

Large gains for shows such as Dermot & Dave (craic and comedy), Fergal D’Arcy and Pamela Joyce (music), and Mairead Ronan (light/magazine) – though she’s leaving the station to spend more time with her family – suggest audiences are hungry for something more than doomsaying, disaster, moral lectures and endless, endless bleedin’ news.

Even a big spike in listeners to Today FM’s current affairs flagship The Last Word was due, Matt Cooper suggested, to “a conscious effort to offer listeners a wide variety of other things that have nothing to do with Covid”.

Meanwhile, Ian Dempsey remains seemingly impervious to time and tide, still the most-popular breakfast show after the behemoth that is Morning Ireland.

Newstalk – owned, like Today FM, by German media giant Bauer – fared well also, recording an all-time highest share of the national listenership of 7pc.

The station enjoyed audience increases for heavy-hitters including Breakfast with Ciara Kelly and Shane Coleman, Lunchtime Live and The Pat Kenny Show.

You’d imagine that Kelly and Coleman’s success is in part due to the fact that they offer at least some deviation from the generally prevailing orthodoxy.

Ideological types don’t like to hear it, but people like contrary voices. They may not agree with them, but like to know they’re there.

This might also explain why The Hard Shoulder suffered losses in this JNLR.

Kieran Cuddihy is as competent a current affairs broadcaster as anyone else, but his predecessor Ivan Yates offered something different to the norm: an outsized personality, sense of mischief and willingness to go against the grain.

He’s an unpredictable, often-annoying contrarian who makes radio more lively, more democratic and just plain better.

You wonder what he’d have made of the last 20 months of Covid insanity.

Classic Hits, meanwhile, has broken through 300,000 weekly listeners for the first time, and now has 5.2pc market share (in the multicity area in which it airs: counties Clare, Cork, Dublin, Galway, Kildare, Limerick, Meath and Wicklow).

This is the station’s best performance in its 12-year history: clearly there’s a market for well-loved pop songs and a handful of talk shows hosted by Yates-esque contrarians.

Back, finally, to the Big Dog: publicly-funded RTÉ and its panoply of stations, across current affairs, pop, classical and Irish-language.

down Almost all Radio 1’s high-profile shows lost numbers in this JNLR, including Morning Ireland (down 41,000), Claire Byrne Live (29,000), News at One (down 41,000), Liveline (down 58,000) and Drivetime (down 41,000).

Even poor old Ronan Collins – a daily oasis of pleasant tunes and good cheer in a station that sometimes feels like the audio equivalent of Munch’s painting The Scream – got dragged down with the rest, losing 27,000.

The only exception was Miriam O’Callaghan’s Saturday/Sunday diptych, which rose marginally.

Coincidence that this show, too, is more about personal stories and positivity than hard news and hysteria.

Anyway, that caveat still stands: Radio 1’s most-popular are streets ahead of rival stations in pure numbers.

Today FM’s highest audience, for example, is 205,000 for Dermot & Dave; Pat Kenny draws 183,000 for Newstalk.

By contrast, Radio 1 has several shows which absolutely dwarf these figures. Morning Ireland is on 450,000; Tubridy and Brendan O’Connor are north of 350,000; Byrne, News at One and Liveline aren’t far off that.

Sister station 2FM had bad results, with the likeable Jenny Greene the only programme making gains.

Their big shows – Breakfast, Jennifer Zamparelli, Tracy Clifford, Dave Fanning – hover somewhere between 80,000 and 100,000 listeners, which for a station with national reach is poor.

Today FM – closest comparator in some ways – now reach 200,000 more listeners a week.

It raises again the awkward question of what, exactly, is the point of 2FM, when there are so many independent stations doing essentially the same thing, and generally doing it better if audience response is any indicator.