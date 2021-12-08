| 5.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Independents’ Day on radio as audiences hungry for lighter shows

RTÉ still the Big Dog as 2fm listenership flailing

The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show is the second most popular show, with Today FM the second most-listened to station. Photo: Damien Eagers Expand
Mary Wilson, who presents RTÉ's Morning Ireland is the most-listened to show. Photo: Brian McEvoy Expand
2fm's Jenny Greene is making gains despite the station's dismal figures. Photo: Brian McEvoy Expand

Close

The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show is the second most popular show, with Today FM the second most-listened to station. Photo: Damien Eagers

The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show is the second most popular show, with Today FM the second most-listened to station. Photo: Damien Eagers

Mary Wilson, who presents RTÉ's Morning Ireland is the most-listened to show. Photo: Brian McEvoy

Mary Wilson, who presents RTÉ's Morning Ireland is the most-listened to show. Photo: Brian McEvoy

2fm's Jenny Greene is making gains despite the station's dismal figures. Photo: Brian McEvoy

2fm's Jenny Greene is making gains despite the station's dismal figures. Photo: Brian McEvoy

/

The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show is the second most popular show, with Today FM the second most-listened to station. Photo: Damien Eagers

Darragh McManus Twitter

To some degree, it was Independents’ Day on radio.

We saw year-on-year JNLR rises for Newstalk, Today FM, Classic Hits, Nova and other indie stations, while RTÉ suffered losses across all stations and almost all shows.

Most Watched

Privacy