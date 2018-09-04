IMRO Radio Awards 2018 shortlist revealed: RTE Radio 1 leads with 28 nominations

A team of 90 judges listened to 275 hours of entries for this year's IMRO Radio Awards and have whittled them down to a shortlist of 217 nominations in 37 categories.

The categories span music, speech, news, sport and individuals and both local and national radio as well as on-air talent and those who work behind the scenes.

Among the stations in the running are RTÉ, BBC, Newstalk, Dublin’s FM104 to 4FM, Highland Radio in Donegal, Radio Kerry, Downtown Radio in Belfast, and Wexford’s South East Radio among others.

Local stations received 134 nominations while national stations received 84 nominations.

Of the national stations, RTE Radio 1 leads with 28 nominations, closely followed by Newstalk with 26. Today FM has been nominated 17 times while 2fm has three nominations.

Here's the full shortlist:

Category Station

A1

General Music Programme

Fergal D'Arcy Today FM

The Zoo Crew Spin 1038

Chris and Ciara RTÉ 2fm

Muireann O'Connell Today FM

The Big Ride Home with Dara Quilty 98FM

The Eoghan McDermott Show RTÉ 2fm

A2

Specialist Music Programme

The Rolling Wave RTÉ Radio 1

The Paul McLoone Show Today FM

Classical Connections John Toal BBC Radio Foyle

Ceilí House RTÉ Radio 1

The Paschal Mooney Show: Big Tom Doesn't Play Here Anymore Ocean FM

Soundscapes with Stephen McAuley BBC Radio Foyle

A3

Breakfast Programme

Gold Breakfast with Will Leahy RTÉ Gold

The KC Show featuring Ross Browne Cork's 96FM

South East Radio Breakfast with Dave Redmond South East Radio

The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show Today FM

PJ and Jim in the Morning Classic Hits 4FM

Aidan & Oonagh in the Morning iRadio

A4

Music Special

Jazz Club - the Jazz and Blues of Sir Van Morrison BBC Radio Ulster

FM104's Strawberry Alarm Clock - Aslan Special FM104

Sailing Homeward to Coney Island Ocean FM

Opera Night - Eithne RTÉ lyric fm

Elvis Day on WLR WLR

In My Own Words Tipp FM

A5

New Irish Music / Musical Talent Programme

Across the Line BBC Radio Ulster

Green on Red Red FM

98FM's Totally Irish 98FM

FM104's Open Mic FM104

Rough Sunday LMFM

When Teresanne met Ruthanne WLR

B1

News Story

Big Tom - Death of a Legend Shannonside Northen Sound

Belfast Rape Trial Newstalk

Paedophile Hunters BBC Radio Ulster

Ibrahim Halawa 98FM

Baby John Is My Name Radio Kerry

August Floods BBC Radio Foyle

B2

News Bulletin

Midlands 103 News Midlands 103

Downtown Radio & Cool FM

Downtown Radio/Cool FM

Today FM News Today FM

98FM News 98FM

Red FM News Red FM

Newstalk Newstalk

B3

News Programme - Full Service

No Shortlist is Published for This Category

B4

News Programme - Local/Regional

Beast from the East WLR

Main Lunchtime News Ocean FM

Northern Sound News at 1

Shannonside Northern Sound

The Breakfast Show After the Flood BBC Radio Foyle

The Michael Reade Show LMFM

Beat News Round Up Referendum Special Beat 102 103

B5

Current Affairs Programme - Full Service

Evening Extra BBC Radio Ulster

The Last Word with Matt Cooper Today FM

The Pat Kenny Show Newstalk

Ivan Yates: The Belfast Rape Trial Verdict Newstalk

The Nolan Show BBC Radio Ulster

Between The Lines Newstalk

B6

Current Affairs Programme - Local/Regional

The Wider View Countdown to Brexit Shannonside Northern

Sound

Morning Focus Clare FM

Remembering Dolores Limerick's Live 95

KCLR Live KCLR

Midlands Today with Will Faulkner Midlands 103

Morning Mix Anti Social Behaviour South East Radio

B7

Sports Story

Top of the World Clare FM

Back from the Brink: Institute Football Club BBC Radio Foyle

Radio 'GAA GAA' - All Ireland On WLR WLR

The Munich Air Disaster 1958 RTÉ Radio 1

Silenced No More, Ashamed No More Newstalk

Ireland's Grand Slam Journey RTÉ Radio 1

B8

Sports Programme - Full Service

Off The Ball Newstalk

Championship Sunday Today FM

Premier League Live Today FM

Sunday Sport Remembering Jimmy RTÉ Radio 1

OTB Live Newstalk

The Marty Squad RTÉ Radio 1

B9

Sports Programme - Local/Regional

The Brandywell Reborn BBC Radio Foyle

The Score Cork's 96 FM

Over the Line Galway Bay FM

When the Gloves are Off Ocean FM

Big Red Bench Red FM

Now That's What I Call Sport 98FM

C1

Documentary/Feature

Top of the World Clare FM

An Unholy Trinity RTÉ Radio 1

The Book Show, Tristram Shandy RTÉ Radio 1

After Tuskar Rock Newstalk

Frank Stagg's Three Funerals RTÉ Radio 1

007, The Irish Connection RTÉ Radio 1

C2

Music Documentary

The Recovery Café BBC Radio Ulster

Conversations About the King RTÉ Radio 1

An Seisiún RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta

Totally Irish - Music Makers 98FM

Berlin Calling RTÉ 2XM

This Aint no Party RTÉ 2XM

C3

Short Feature

Baby in a Coffin, Real Life Abortion Stories RTÉ Radio 1

Citizens BBC Radio Ulster

KCLR - The Historyman KCLR

Science Drops Red Hare Media

CAKE RTÉjr

The Book Show, Song of Winter RTÉ Radio 1

C4

Magazine Programme

The Open Door with Ann Marie Kelly Midlands 103

Plan B Spin 103.8

Moncrieff Newstalk

The Ray D'Arcy Show RTÉ Radio 1

Reasons To Be Cheerful RTÉ Radio 1

The John Toal Show BBC Radio Ulster

C5

Drama

Captives Newstalk

The Art of Foot-Binding by Danielle McLaughlin RTÉ Radio 1

A Pilot's Honour Newstalk

K.L.O. for the Doggy by Robert Barrett RTÉ Radio 1

Mr Wall, Ep 1 & 2 RTÉjr

100 Everyday Menaces RTÉ Radio 1

C6

Specialist Speech Broadcaster of the Year

The Bergen Whale RTÉ Radio 1

My Teenage Christmas RTÉ Radio 1

A Grave Profession Ocean FM

Futureproof - Enemies of the State Newstalk

The Fertile Plan South East Radio

Science & Stuff with Emer Maguire BBC Radio Ulster

C7

Craoltoireacht le Gaeilge

Fiona Ní Dhonnabháin's Samhlaigh Red FM

Splanc Newstalk

Rónán Beo @ 3, RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta

Pop Raidió le Laois De Cantilliun Spin SW

Scoil Bhríde - 100 Bliain d'Aois BBC Radio Ulster

Rí Rá ar R na G, RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta

C8

Interactive Speech Programme

Lunchtime Live: Cervical Check Newstalk

The Neil Prendeville Show: Depraved Children's Rape List Red FM

The Opinion Line Cork's 96FM

Liveline: Forced apart after 63 Years, Kathleen & Michael Devereux RTÉ Radio 1

The Joe Finnegan Show: There's no words today, words are no good today, Shannonside Northern Sound

98FM's Dublin Talks 98FM

D1

Community/Social Action

Giving for Living Radiothon Cork's 96FM

KCLR Big Spring Clean Up KCLR

Dare to Care Today FM

Classic Hits Wish Week Classic Hits 4FM

Damien Edgar: Save the Next One

Downtown Radio/Cool

FM

Live 95FM's 95 Stop Tour Limerick's Live 95

D2

On-Air Competitions / Promotions

Coffin Lock In: The Return Beat 102103

Best of Dublin Awards 98FM

Spin 1038 & Red Bull Flugtag Spin 103.8

Billboard Singles Spin 103.8

Big Slide Festival 98FM

Today FM's F-Annemarie Today FM

D3

Station Imaging

Today FM Today FM

Cork's 96FM Cork's 96FM

Radio Nova Radio Nova

98FM 98FM

FM104 FM104

Spin 103.8 Spin 103.8

D4

Entertainment Inserts

FM104's Strawberry Alarm Clock with Jim-Jim & Nobby FM104

Molly in the Morning Galway Bay FM

Dermot & Dave's Entertainment Inserts Today FM

The KC Show Featuring Ross Browne Cork's 96 FM

Mario Rosenstock Today FM

Breakfast with Ray & Jay Red FM

D5

Innovation

Futureproof: The State Watches Newstalk

Newstalk Ireland's Town Newstalk

Billboard Singles Spin 103.8

From Red FM to Ed FM Red FM

Be the Voice Radio Kerry

Shazam & Win with Radio Nova Radio Nova

E1

Music and Entertainment Broadcaster

Jim-Jim Nugent FM104

Dara Quilty 98FM

Ray Foley Red FM

Muireann O'Connell Today FM

Fergal D'Arcy Today FM

KC on the the KC Show on Cork's 96FM Cork's 96FM

E2

Radio DJ

Darren Rice Beat 102103

Laura Bracken Spin 103.8

David Hammond Beat 102103

Steve K Spin 103.8

Andy Clarke 98FM

Tracy Clifford RTÉ 2fm

E3

Specialist Music Broadcaster

Paul McLoone Today FM

JJ O'Shea Radio Kerry

Stephen McCauley BBC Radio Foyle

Ann Marie Kelly Midlands 103

Lynette Fay BBC Radio Ulster

Ralph McLean BBC Radio Ulster

E4

News Broadcaster

Elaine McGee BBC Radio Foyle

Colm Ó Mongáin RTÉ Radio 1

Brendan O'Loughlin 98FM

Lana O'Connor Red FM

Seamus McKee BBC Radio Ulster

Audrey Carville RTÉ Radio 1

E5

News Reporter

Brian O'Connell RTÉ Radio 1

Henry McKean Newstalk

Kevin Magee BBC Radio Ulster

Philip Boucher-Hayes RTÉ Radio 1

Fiona O'Donovan Red FM

Barry Lenihan RTÉ Radio 1

E6

Sports Broadcaster

Darren Frehill RTÉ Radio 1

Raf Diallo Newstalk

John Duggan Today FM

Joe Molloy Newstalk

Nathan Murphy Newstalk

Ger Gilroy Newstalk

E7

Sports Broadcaster - Local/Regional

Darragh Cox Ocean FM

Derrick Lynch Clare FM

Eric White BBC Radio Foyle

Darren Cleary 98FM

Tim Moynihan Radio Kerry

Jamie Moore 98FM

E8

Speech Broadcaster - Full Service

Pat Kenny Newstalk

Ivan Yates Newstalk

Stephen Nolan BBC Radio Ulster

Sean Moncrieff Newstalk

Audrey Carville RTÉ Radio 1

John Toal BBC Radio Ulster

E9

Speech Broadcaster - Local/Regional

Jeremy Dixon 98FM

PJ Coogan on The Opinion Line Cork's 96FM

Shane Beatty KFM

Will Faulkner Midlands 103

Fran Curry Tipp FM

Patricia Messinger C103

Declan Meehan East Coast FM

E10

Newcomer

Ben Finnegan Midlands 103

Jaz Keane Spin 103.8

Debbie Ridgard Beat 102103

Tommy Walsh Newstalk

Emer Maguire BBC Radio Ulster

Sasha Wylie Downtown/Cool FM

F1

Local Station of the Year

No Shortlist is Published for This Category

F2

Music Station

No Shortlist is Published for This Category

F3

Full Service Station

No Shortlist is Published for This Category

Online Editors