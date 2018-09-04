IMRO Radio Awards 2018 shortlist revealed: RTE Radio 1 leads with 28 nominations
Newstalk has 26 nominations while Today FM has 17
A team of 90 judges listened to 275 hours of entries for this year's IMRO Radio Awards and have whittled them down to a shortlist of 217 nominations in 37 categories.
The categories span music, speech, news, sport and individuals and both local and national radio as well as on-air talent and those who work behind the scenes.
Among the stations in the running are RTÉ, BBC, Newstalk, Dublin’s FM104 to 4FM, Highland Radio in Donegal, Radio Kerry, Downtown Radio in Belfast, and Wexford’s South East Radio among others.
Local stations received 134 nominations while national stations received 84 nominations.
Of the national stations, RTE Radio 1 leads with 28 nominations, closely followed by Newstalk with 26. Today FM has been nominated 17 times while 2fm has three nominations.
Here's the full shortlist:
Category Station
A1
General Music Programme
Fergal D'Arcy Today FM
The Zoo Crew Spin 1038
Chris and Ciara RTÉ 2fm
Muireann O'Connell Today FM
The Big Ride Home with Dara Quilty 98FM
The Eoghan McDermott Show RTÉ 2fm
A2
Specialist Music Programme
The Rolling Wave RTÉ Radio 1
The Paul McLoone Show Today FM
Classical Connections John Toal BBC Radio Foyle
Ceilí House RTÉ Radio 1
The Paschal Mooney Show: Big Tom Doesn't Play Here Anymore Ocean FM
Soundscapes with Stephen McAuley BBC Radio Foyle
A3
Breakfast Programme
Gold Breakfast with Will Leahy RTÉ Gold
The KC Show featuring Ross Browne Cork's 96FM
South East Radio Breakfast with Dave Redmond South East Radio
The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show Today FM
PJ and Jim in the Morning Classic Hits 4FM
Aidan & Oonagh in the Morning iRadio
A4
Music Special
Jazz Club - the Jazz and Blues of Sir Van Morrison BBC Radio Ulster
FM104's Strawberry Alarm Clock - Aslan Special FM104
Sailing Homeward to Coney Island Ocean FM
Opera Night - Eithne RTÉ lyric fm
Elvis Day on WLR WLR
In My Own Words Tipp FM
A5
New Irish Music / Musical Talent Programme
Across the Line BBC Radio Ulster
Green on Red Red FM
98FM's Totally Irish 98FM
FM104's Open Mic FM104
Rough Sunday LMFM
When Teresanne met Ruthanne WLR
B1
News Story
Big Tom - Death of a Legend Shannonside Northen Sound
Belfast Rape Trial Newstalk
Paedophile Hunters BBC Radio Ulster
Ibrahim Halawa 98FM
Baby John Is My Name Radio Kerry
August Floods BBC Radio Foyle
B2
News Bulletin
Midlands 103 News Midlands 103
Downtown Radio & Cool FM
Downtown Radio/Cool FM
Today FM News Today FM
98FM News 98FM
Red FM News Red FM
Newstalk Newstalk
B3
News Programme - Full Service
No Shortlist is Published for This Category
B4
News Programme - Local/Regional
Beast from the East WLR
Main Lunchtime News Ocean FM
Northern Sound News at 1
Shannonside Northern Sound
The Breakfast Show After the Flood BBC Radio Foyle
The Michael Reade Show LMFM
Beat News Round Up Referendum Special Beat 102 103
B5
Current Affairs Programme - Full Service
Evening Extra BBC Radio Ulster
The Last Word with Matt Cooper Today FM
The Pat Kenny Show Newstalk
Ivan Yates: The Belfast Rape Trial Verdict Newstalk
The Nolan Show BBC Radio Ulster
Between The Lines Newstalk
B6
Current Affairs Programme - Local/Regional
The Wider View Countdown to Brexit Shannonside Northern
Sound
Morning Focus Clare FM
Remembering Dolores Limerick's Live 95
KCLR Live KCLR
Midlands Today with Will Faulkner Midlands 103
Morning Mix Anti Social Behaviour South East Radio
B7
Sports Story
Top of the World Clare FM
Back from the Brink: Institute Football Club BBC Radio Foyle
Radio 'GAA GAA' - All Ireland On WLR WLR
The Munich Air Disaster 1958 RTÉ Radio 1
Silenced No More, Ashamed No More Newstalk
Ireland's Grand Slam Journey RTÉ Radio 1
B8
Sports Programme - Full Service
Off The Ball Newstalk
Championship Sunday Today FM
Premier League Live Today FM
Sunday Sport Remembering Jimmy RTÉ Radio 1
OTB Live Newstalk
The Marty Squad RTÉ Radio 1
B9
Sports Programme - Local/Regional
The Brandywell Reborn BBC Radio Foyle
The Score Cork's 96 FM
Over the Line Galway Bay FM
When the Gloves are Off Ocean FM
Big Red Bench Red FM
Now That's What I Call Sport 98FM
C1
Documentary/Feature
Top of the World Clare FM
An Unholy Trinity RTÉ Radio 1
The Book Show, Tristram Shandy RTÉ Radio 1
After Tuskar Rock Newstalk
Frank Stagg's Three Funerals RTÉ Radio 1
007, The Irish Connection RTÉ Radio 1
C2
Music Documentary
The Recovery Café BBC Radio Ulster
Conversations About the King RTÉ Radio 1
An Seisiún RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta
Totally Irish - Music Makers 98FM
Berlin Calling RTÉ 2XM
This Aint no Party RTÉ 2XM
C3
Short Feature
Baby in a Coffin, Real Life Abortion Stories RTÉ Radio 1
Citizens BBC Radio Ulster
KCLR - The Historyman KCLR
Science Drops Red Hare Media
CAKE RTÉjr
The Book Show, Song of Winter RTÉ Radio 1
C4
Magazine Programme
The Open Door with Ann Marie Kelly Midlands 103
Plan B Spin 103.8
Moncrieff Newstalk
The Ray D'Arcy Show RTÉ Radio 1
Reasons To Be Cheerful RTÉ Radio 1
The John Toal Show BBC Radio Ulster
C5
Drama
Captives Newstalk
The Art of Foot-Binding by Danielle McLaughlin RTÉ Radio 1
A Pilot's Honour Newstalk
K.L.O. for the Doggy by Robert Barrett RTÉ Radio 1
Mr Wall, Ep 1 & 2 RTÉjr
100 Everyday Menaces RTÉ Radio 1
C6
Specialist Speech Broadcaster of the Year
The Bergen Whale RTÉ Radio 1
My Teenage Christmas RTÉ Radio 1
A Grave Profession Ocean FM
Futureproof - Enemies of the State Newstalk
The Fertile Plan South East Radio
Science & Stuff with Emer Maguire BBC Radio Ulster
C7
Craoltoireacht le Gaeilge
Fiona Ní Dhonnabháin's Samhlaigh Red FM
Splanc Newstalk
Rónán Beo @ 3, RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta
Pop Raidió le Laois De Cantilliun Spin SW
Scoil Bhríde - 100 Bliain d'Aois BBC Radio Ulster
Rí Rá ar R na G, RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta
C8
Interactive Speech Programme
Lunchtime Live: Cervical Check Newstalk
The Neil Prendeville Show: Depraved Children's Rape List Red FM
The Opinion Line Cork's 96FM
Liveline: Forced apart after 63 Years, Kathleen & Michael Devereux RTÉ Radio 1
The Joe Finnegan Show: There's no words today, words are no good today, Shannonside Northern Sound
98FM's Dublin Talks 98FM
D1
Community/Social Action
Giving for Living Radiothon Cork's 96FM
KCLR Big Spring Clean Up KCLR
Dare to Care Today FM
Classic Hits Wish Week Classic Hits 4FM
Damien Edgar: Save the Next One
Downtown Radio/Cool
FM
Live 95FM's 95 Stop Tour Limerick's Live 95
D2
On-Air Competitions / Promotions
Coffin Lock In: The Return Beat 102103
Best of Dublin Awards 98FM
Spin 1038 & Red Bull Flugtag Spin 103.8
Billboard Singles Spin 103.8
Big Slide Festival 98FM
Today FM's F-Annemarie Today FM
D3
Station Imaging
Today FM Today FM
Cork's 96FM Cork's 96FM
Radio Nova Radio Nova
98FM 98FM
FM104 FM104
Spin 103.8 Spin 103.8
D4
Entertainment Inserts
FM104's Strawberry Alarm Clock with Jim-Jim & Nobby FM104
Molly in the Morning Galway Bay FM
Dermot & Dave's Entertainment Inserts Today FM
The KC Show Featuring Ross Browne Cork's 96 FM
Mario Rosenstock Today FM
Breakfast with Ray & Jay Red FM
D5
Innovation
Futureproof: The State Watches Newstalk
Newstalk Ireland's Town Newstalk
Billboard Singles Spin 103.8
From Red FM to Ed FM Red FM
Be the Voice Radio Kerry
Shazam & Win with Radio Nova Radio Nova
E1
Music and Entertainment Broadcaster
Jim-Jim Nugent FM104
Dara Quilty 98FM
Ray Foley Red FM
Muireann O'Connell Today FM
Fergal D'Arcy Today FM
KC on the the KC Show on Cork's 96FM Cork's 96FM
E2
Radio DJ
Darren Rice Beat 102103
Laura Bracken Spin 103.8
David Hammond Beat 102103
Steve K Spin 103.8
Andy Clarke 98FM
Tracy Clifford RTÉ 2fm
E3
Specialist Music Broadcaster
Paul McLoone Today FM
JJ O'Shea Radio Kerry
Stephen McCauley BBC Radio Foyle
Ann Marie Kelly Midlands 103
Lynette Fay BBC Radio Ulster
Ralph McLean BBC Radio Ulster
E4
News Broadcaster
Elaine McGee BBC Radio Foyle
Colm Ó Mongáin RTÉ Radio 1
Brendan O'Loughlin 98FM
Lana O'Connor Red FM
Seamus McKee BBC Radio Ulster
Audrey Carville RTÉ Radio 1
E5
News Reporter
Brian O'Connell RTÉ Radio 1
Henry McKean Newstalk
Kevin Magee BBC Radio Ulster
Philip Boucher-Hayes RTÉ Radio 1
Fiona O'Donovan Red FM
Barry Lenihan RTÉ Radio 1
E6
Sports Broadcaster
Darren Frehill RTÉ Radio 1
Raf Diallo Newstalk
John Duggan Today FM
Joe Molloy Newstalk
Nathan Murphy Newstalk
Ger Gilroy Newstalk
E7
Sports Broadcaster - Local/Regional
Darragh Cox Ocean FM
Derrick Lynch Clare FM
Eric White BBC Radio Foyle
Darren Cleary 98FM
Tim Moynihan Radio Kerry
Jamie Moore 98FM
E8
Speech Broadcaster - Full Service
Pat Kenny Newstalk
Ivan Yates Newstalk
Stephen Nolan BBC Radio Ulster
Sean Moncrieff Newstalk
Audrey Carville RTÉ Radio 1
John Toal BBC Radio Ulster
E9
Speech Broadcaster - Local/Regional
Jeremy Dixon 98FM
PJ Coogan on The Opinion Line Cork's 96FM
Shane Beatty KFM
Will Faulkner Midlands 103
Fran Curry Tipp FM
Patricia Messinger C103
Declan Meehan East Coast FM
E10
Newcomer
Ben Finnegan Midlands 103
Jaz Keane Spin 103.8
Debbie Ridgard Beat 102103
Tommy Walsh Newstalk
Emer Maguire BBC Radio Ulster
Sasha Wylie Downtown/Cool FM
F1
Local Station of the Year
No Shortlist is Published for This Category
F2
Music Station
No Shortlist is Published for This Category
F3
Full Service Station
No Shortlist is Published for This Category
Online Editors