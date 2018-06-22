'I'm very upset and disappointed' - Today FM cancels Nadine O'Regan's show, Songs in the Key of Life

Today FM has cancelled Nadine O'Regan's show, Songs in the Key of Life.

The programme, which aired every Sunday night at 9pm, featured interviews with people in the public eye about their lives and their favourite music.

In the most recent JNLR survey in April, the show had gained 2,000 listeners since last year, reaching its highest listenership ever. The journalist and radio presenter has helmed the show for four years, starting on TXFM in 2014 before moving to Today FM two years ago.

She informed listeners and fans of the decision on her blog on Thursday evening. "Obviously, I’m very upset and disappointed. The show has been my baby for many years — ever since I first pitched it back in 2014, as a programme that would allow brilliant guests to talk about their lives and play their favourite music," she wrote.

"From my first show in April 2014 — with Andy Cairns of Northern rockers Therapy? — right through to my most recent show, with ITV2 presenter Laura Whitmore, I’ve loved doing the programme. Every single, and sometimes crazy, minute of it." Nadine described the show as "the dream" and recalled that it had won two Irish Radio Awards for interviews she conducted with Cathy Davey and Blindboy Boatclub of Rubberbandits fame.

"I’m sure that many have their own opinion on the programme — what it is, what it’s worth and what its removal means. And they can have those opinions. Welcome to ’em!" she continued. She said that she is "extremely proud" of the show and her final programme will be on Sunday July 1 and will feature an exclusive interview with Aaron and Bryce from The National.

She also thanked her listeners for listening.

Today FM's weekend schedule was overhauled in 2016 and Nadine joined Hector Ó hEochagáin, Danny O'Reilly, Ed Smith, Anne Byrne and Alison Curtis in the line-up across Saturdays and Sundays.

Earlier this year the station announced Muireann O'Connell as a permanent fixture in the weekday lunchtime slot which she had taken over from Al Porter who had stepped down late last year in the wake of allegations of inappropriate behaviour. The station also saw a blanket increase in listeners across their prime-time schedules in the most recent JNLRs. Independent.ie has reached out to Nadine and Today FM for comment.

Online Editors