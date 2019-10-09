Presenter Mairead Ronan is currently flying high between her new afternoon show on Today FM and fronting RTE's Ireland's Fittest Families.

'I'm under no illusion radio show is going to be perfect straight away' - Mairead Ronan

However, the mum-of-three (39) said that the only reason she's able to take on so much media work is thanks to her "amazing support network".

She started her new show on Today FM last month, while still filming the final scenes for the RTE show that she has fronted for six seasons.

She will shortly be reprising her role as a dancing queen on the live Dancing With The Stars roadshow in Kerry on November 1 and 2.

"I'm very busy at the minute. I'm doing five days a week on radio, I've three kids and I just finished filming Fittest Family, I hope it continues for me," she said.

"It's good to be busy as nothing lasts forever and I always say the only reason I can do so much is I've a brilliant childminder Kay and brilliant support with family."

A mum to Dara (12), Eliza (3) and Bonnie (1), Mairead is now into her fourth week on the airwaves, fronting her own show for the first time, and said that it's only now that she feels she's relaxing a little bit more.

While she was previously a contributor and producer on Ray D'Arcy's long-running show on Today FM, this is her first time fronting her own radio programme.

Anna Geary and Mairead Ronan at the RTÉ autumn 2019 schedule launch. Picture: Colin Keegan/Collins

"It's going well, I think. It feels like it's going well. I've only three full weeks done. The listeners have been lovely and the feedback has been lovely and everyone in Today FM has been lovely," she said.

"I was finding my feet for a little while. But I'm under no illusion that it's going to be perfect straight away. I know how much work goes into a radio show.

"I'm enjoying it more this week. I'm knowing more about what the listeners will react to and how different things are received. It's only week four and that can only grow and grow."

This week saw the station announcing three new female presenters for its weekend line-up, namely Pamela Joyce, Claire Beck and Cork sports star Anna Geary.

Mairead said that she's "delighted" for all the girls, especially All-Star winner Anna, and it's great to see more women in presenter roles.

"She's been playing a blinder on RedFM in Cork so I'm happy for her, she's going to be brilliant," she said.

Meanwhile, Mairead said that she'll be making it two-in-a-row this weekend when it comes to weddings among her Fittest Family pals.

Last week saw her joining Davy Fitzgerald at his raucous wedding in Dromoland Castle, Co Clare, when he married Sharon O'Loughlin.

On Friday, she will be helping Anna celebrate her marriage to long-term partner Kevin Sexton at the exclusive Castlemartyr resort in Cork.

"Davy's wedding was brilliant, one of the most fun I've ever been to," she said.

"I spent half the night on the dancefloor with Marty Morrissey and I'm really looking forward to Anna's on Friday.

"She's getting married in Cork so I'm going to be broadcasting the show live from there and I'll have my hair and make-up done beforehand and then I'm going to leg it to Castlemartyr straight from the studio. I can't wait."

This week saw her joining forces with Bord Bia to help launch World Egg Day, which takes place this Friday and she said they're the one thing that daughter Eliza (3) will gobble down.

"Eliza is the only fussy eater in the family and eggs are the only bit of goodness I can get into her," she said.

"She eats them any way you make them, it's the one thing that I can get into her, since she has been small so I love them."

