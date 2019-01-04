Gay Byrne insists he isn't ready to hang up his mic just yet - and will return to his popular show on Lyric FM this year.

'I'm not ready to hang up the mic' - Gay Byrne insists he will return to the radio

The legendary broadcaster, who has been battling cancer for over two years, has acknowledged that his sickness has taken a toll on him, admitting: "The life I knew has changed forever."

But the 84-year-old says he remains optimistic about the new year - and says hosting his radio show once again on Lyric FM remains one of his primary ambitions.

He said: "Ideally, I would like to get back to doing my Sunday afternoon radio show on Lyric FM, but my wife and daughters tell me I'm not ready and won't let me do it.

"I may not make it back in January but it is my intention to do it, so we will see how things go. It's only a small radio show, but like with any job, you have to be in the proper form to do it."

The broadcasting icon also told how he had to adapt to lifestyle changes since his diagnosis with prostate cancer. He explained in an interview with 'Ireland's Own': "If I had known ill-health during my life I would probably have been better able to cope with being sick.

"The treatment is very heavy, and it really sets you back on your heels."

Irish Independent