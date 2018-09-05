Gay Byrne has revealed he will not return to his popular show on Lyric FM next month as his treatment for prostate cancer is ongoing.

Gay Byrne has revealed he will not return to his popular show on Lyric FM next month as his treatment for prostate cancer is ongoing.

'I'm just not up to it' - Gay Byrne won't return to Lyric FM next month as he continues to recover from cancer treatment

The legendary broadcaster (84) revealed he was battling cancer in November 2016 and he is still undergoing treatment and recovering from two hip replacements.

Speaking to The Irish Sun about a possible return to radio, he said, "It would have been a lot of work for Eithne (producer Eithne Hand) because I can't do as much. But I have decided now, I won't be back this time. I'm just not up to it. Maybe in January?"

Earlier this year he revealed that he had undergone eight rounds of chemotherapy in the course of his treatment, the last two of which were particularly "gruelling".

He continues to attend regular hospital appointments and walks regularly. Of his continuing battle, he told The Irish Sun, "What choice do I have? You either fight, or you lie down and die.

"Believe me, there are some days when you want to lie down and die, every cancer sufferer in the country will tell you that. But you do the best you can - and follow the treatment."

Gay's career in broadcasting began on radio in 1958 and he hosted The Late Late Show on RTE One for 37 years.

Speaking to Ray D'Arcy in May this year, he said that he had been "totally wrong" when he was diagnosed not to take a year off "to nurse myself" rather than continue to try to work and fit other things into his schedule while also enduring treatment.

Read more: ‘I have great regrets - I regret now the amount of time I gave to this place' - Gay Byrne on RTE

Online Editors