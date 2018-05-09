'I'll be taking a little break from my radio show' - Today FM's Louise Duffy reveals pregnancy news after keeping it under wraps for months
Radio presenter Louise Duffy has revealed that she and her husband Paul Galvin are expecting their first baby.
Until now, the Today FM presenter was able to keep her pregnancy under wraps.
But today she posted a photo on Instagram - revealing her baby bump - and explained to listeners why she’ll be taking a break from radio.
“My lovely listeners, I’ll be taking a little break from my radio show next month. Just for a couple of months.”
“I’ve got a new night shift kicking off very soon,” she added.
The Mayo woman married Kerry footballer and fashion designer Paul Galvin two years ago in Mayo.
Louise, whose show runs from 7pm to 9pm on weekdays, previously spoke about how the pair make time for each other in the midst of their busy schedules.
"I love getting home to Mayo and heading down to Kerry with Paul. A lot of our friends are starting to move home from Australia and Dubai or wherever they might be and there seems to be a lot on with people coming and going," she added.
"I try to make weekends as special as possible and do something with Paul, even if it is just a walk in Killiney or going for lunch."
Online Editors