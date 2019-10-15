'If you’re not very good at radio you won’t survive' - Rick O'Shea on celebrities turned radio presenters

In recent years 2FM has drafted in stars from outside the world of radio, including Love Island winner Greg O’Shea who is currently filling in for Eoghan McDermott on the Breakfast Show with Doireann Garrihy as as McDermott does voice over work in Fiji for Love Island Australia.

Jennifer Zamparelli was recruited from RTÉ TV in 2014 and recently given her own show, while Westlife member Nicky Byrne joined to work with veteran Jenny Greene, who now has her own show following Byrne's departure to tour with Westlife.

Rick, who runs the Rick O’Shea Book Club and has a show on RTE Gold, told independent.ie that ultimately presenters survive on their own merit.

“Ultimately the people who come from TV and survive on radio are the people who are good at it.

“If you’re not very good at doing the radio you won’t survive for very long,” he said.

Rick said bringing in people from other areas to try and attract young listeners to radio was northing new.

“I don’t think that’s something that’s in any way a change,” he said, though he pointed out he hasn’t been on the station in two years.

“I think it makes complete sense because if you have people on 2fm who have some form of profile that means people are far more likely to go ‘oh that’s the person I like from whatever it is on TV.’

“I think that gimmicks don’t work. Either the radio show is good or not.

“If you were simply hiring people for the sake of being gimmicks people would switch on and go ‘oh that’s the person’ and say ‘actually that’s pretty terrible.’

“No one is going to stay listening to a radio show on the basis that it’s someone they saw on TV.

“Those people who have come from TV and have survived are the ones who deserve it,” he said.

He was speaking at the launch of Book Week, which takes place from October 26 to November 2.

The popular DJ appeared at the launch at Books Upstairs, on Dublin’s D'Olier Street, as the founder of Ireland’s biggest book club.

“I love spending my time these days promoting books and Irish authors just for fun. It's a genuine privilege that Irish Book Week have asked me to do it as a job, for a week at least," Rick said.

Book week will see Irish authors giving readings in book shops across the country, along with other events.

To support the campaign, Bookselling Ireland have also launched the Find Your Local Bookshop app, which allows consumers in Ireland to search for bookshops local to them.

