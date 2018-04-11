George Hook has revealed he was advised to 'get out of town' following the public outcry over controversial comments about rape which he made on his Newstalk show.

'I was a bit like, 'I'm not going to be driven out of my house'' - George Hook on reaction to his comments about rape

The 76-year-old broadcaster has opened up about the reaction to those comments and how it affected him and his family.

Hook left his 'Right Hook' show on Newstalk following an internal investigation over comments he made on-air about rape in September. The 76-year-old's remarks were made while he discussed the case of a woman who had alleged she was raped by a former member of the British swimming team. He later apologised for his comments.

In an interview with VIP he says he "paid a price for that indiscretion, which I didn't have that much of a problem doing". While he did not have a problem with paying the price and losing his show, however, he says he did have a problem with "the way it affected my family, and still does to this very day", describing them as still being quite "tender".

He reveals that at the time of the furore he was advised by his solicitor to "get out of town" but, while he considered it, his wife of 49 years, Ingrid, refused to leave, saying she was "not going to be forced out of my house" and suggesting they "go to Supervalu and buy double rations for the siege!". He says he agreed with his wife, "I was a bit like Ingrid, I was a bit like, 'I'm not going to be driven out of my house."

Once he had apologised publicly for his comments, he says he had "no difficulty parking it". "It was live radio, I made a mistake, I've apologised and I will again if you want me to," he told the April edition of VIP. "But what am I going to do now? Do I not go to the golf club and play a round of golf? Do I not go to Supervalu to do the shopping? Does my whole life stop? No, my life goes on... I paid a fairly hefty price. I just think, it's done. For me there's more to George Hook than one comment in September."

Hook was suspended for three months but has returned to Newstalk with a two hour radio show, Sit In, every Saturday morning from 8am - 10am.

He describes his show as the "first ever 'conservative' radio show in Ireland" and believes that there's "a tonne" of people in Ireland like him who believe in God, are against Repeal the Eighth, and against unrestricted immigration.

