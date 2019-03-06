TAJ Jackson, the nephew of popstar Michael Jackson, has defended his uncle's appearance in a controversial documentary airing on Irish television tonight.

'I spent thousands of hours with my uncle' - nephew defends Michael Jackson on Irish radio ahead of documentary

Taj, who is also a spokesperson for the Jackson family, described the 'Leaving Neverland' documentary as 'one-sided'.

The documentary details decades of alleged sexual abuse by Michael Jackson on two boys, Wade Robson and James Safechuck and airs on Channel 4 this evening.

In his only Irish interview, Taj said that he knows Wade Robson very well and can tell when he's lying.

"This is a great opportunity for him," he told Sean O'Rourke on RTÉ Radio.

"You know your family, I spent thousands of hours with my uncle Michael...

"I wouldn't have flown to the UK to defend him if I thought for one instant that he was guilty."

When asked about the 'sleepovers' in Jackson's home, Taj said the correct phrase was "shared a bed".

"It wasn't only boys, it was girls, it was cousins, it was everyone... but also my uncle would give them the bed and he'd sleep on the floor.

"I know what it sounds like, I'm not oblivious to what it sounds like."

The Jackson spokesperson appealed to fans to give ten minutes to look up NAMBLA and Victor Gutierrez, who wrote a book called 'Michael Jackson Was My Lover'.

"If you are a fan, you sat for four hours and watch a documentary, the least you can give us is ten minutes."

RTÉ confirmed earlier today that his music has not been banned from their radio stations.

The late singer's music has not featured on the playlist of the State broadcaster's youth station, 2FM, for some time given it predominantly features new music.

However, while there is no playlist on RTE Radio 1, individual presenters are free to choose music to suit their own show and audience.

Online Editors