Popular Today FM DJ and radio presenter Kelly-Anne Byrne is departing the station after almost six years on air.

'I have made the decision to leave' - Kelly-Anne Byrne departing Today FM after 6 years

The host of 'The Beat Goes On', which airs on both Saturday and Sunday nights, made the announcement on Twitter with a note to her fans.

She said she had made the decision to leave and that her show will also depart Today FM.

"Hi guys, I have made the decision that it is time for both myself and my show The Beat Goes On to finish up on Today FM," she wrote.

"It's hard to believe it's been almost 6 years since the whole thing started.

"I'd like to thank all the staff at Today FM, especially Ian Dempsey, Mario Rosenstock, Lia Murphy & the late, great Tony Fenton for believing in the format of my show from the very beginning."

Kelly-Anne also thanked former CEO Peter McPartlin and former Programme Director Colm O'Sullivan for their support in launching her show as well as Joe Donnelly and John Caddell and her weekend radio colleagues.

The DJ and presenter continued, "My reason for being on the radio was always and ever about sharing music, because music is the answer and love is the message."

She also said she was looking forward to the future and "focusing on other projects".

She will helm her final shows at the station this weekend.

Kelly-Anne, Ed Smith and Alison Curtis's weekend shows were the only ones to remain unchanged in the weekend schedule shake-up in October last year.

Anna Geary, Pamela Joyce and Claire Beck joined the line-up in the shuffle.

In a statement, Today FM thanked Kelly-Anne for her contribution to the station.

"We'd like to take this opportunity to thank Kelly-Anne for the music, as she departs Today FM weekends after 6 years of 'The Beat Goes on'," it reads.

"Kelly-Anne is a superb DJ and music radio presenter and was a familiar face at Today FM's Sound Garden at Electric picnic during her time with us.

"We wish her all the best with her next adventure."

Jessica Maciel will front a Saturday show on Today FM from February 1

Kelly-Anne's departure has led to another reshuffle and from February 1st Jessica Maciel, who has been a voice over on Today FM in recent months, will front Saturday Hits from 6pm to 9pm on Saturdays.

Claire Beck's Saturday Sound System will move to the later time of 9pm to 12am on Saturdays.

Alison Curtis, Pamela Joyce, and Anna Geary and Dec Pierce will continue to fill the schedule from 8am until 6pm on Saturdays.

The past year has seen several changes to the Today FM schedule. In July last year both Muireann O'Connell and Louise Duffy, whose shows had aired on weekdays, also departed Today FM with Mairead Ronan taking over O'Connell's slot.

Online Editors