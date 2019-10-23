Halloween FM: Ireland's first Halloween radio station hits the airwaves

The ‘Bloody Breakfast’ Show, a ‘Drive From Hell’, and ‘Nightmare Nights’ are all creepy shows set to shock listeners that tune into Ireland’s first Halloween radio station which launches today.

HalloweenFm.ie is set to creep onto the online airwaves for the next ten days with a spooktacular set of shows and a scarily good playlist to help listeners get into the Halloween spirit.

Radio host Adrienne O’Hora will present the ‘The Bloody Breakfast Show’, which will be followed by ‘Midday Madness’ with Lucianne Hughes, and ‘Drive from Hell’ with Ryan O’Neill.

Fionnuala Moran will also be taking over ‘Nightmare Nights’ each night from 7pm – 11pm.

The station, which is broadcasting from Ballsbridge Hotel, Dublin, will play Halloween classics such as Ray Parker Jnr’s Ghostbusters and spooky hits including ‘Sweet But Psycho,’ by Ava Max, ‘Bad Guy’ by Billie Eillish throughout the day.

Listeners also will be kept up-to-date on all the best Halloween events that are happening around Ireland.

Daragh O’Sullivan, Joint Programme Director of HalloweenFM.ie, says: “We are delighted to bring HalloweenFM.ie online for the first time ever. We are really looking forward to giving listeners a music monster with a feeling and flavour of Halloween delivered through our unique mix of content at halloweenfm.ie.”

Halloween FM sponsor, Fanta has launched a new limited-edition, jet-black, dark orange flavoured drink to celebrate the new station.

HalloweenFM.ie is available online, on your mobile, on your smart speaker and at www.halloweenfm.ie.

Online Editors