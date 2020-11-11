Graham Norton to leave BBC Radio 2 after 10 years on morning show

Graham Norton has announced he’s leaving his popular BBC Radio 2 Saturday morning show next month after a decade.

The Co Cork presenter has become one of the BBC’s biggest stars and news of his leaving will no doubt disappoint his legion of fans.

Norton said: “Obviously I’m sad to be stepping away from my Radio 2 show. I’ll miss being a part of the Wogan House family, as well as the listeners and their lives.

“I’d like to thank my producer Malcolm Prince and all the teams I’ve worked with for a great decade of radio.

“Happily with the chat show, Eurovision and Drag Race, the BBC continues to be my perfect TV home.”

Norton is the third highest earner at the BBC with a salary of more than €800,000-a-year.

But the six-figure sum does not include the income from the hugely popular Graham Norton Show, broadcast on BBC One Friday nights.

The 57-year-old presenter had hinted that he was ready to reduce his work schedule in recent months.

He told SiriusXm, a U.S radio show, last year how he was planning to cut back to make the most of life away from the microphone.

“We are on air right now 35 to 36 weeks a year,” Norton said. “So, if I cut that down, maybe lob 10 weeks of it, then I think that would be ideal.”

The star had also previously told the Mirror in 2015: “I’m not jumping tomorrow but it is in my head.

“You want to get out when you can still enjoy your life. Neighbours of mine worked and worked and went on this trip of a lifetime round the world.

“They had to be airlifted three times because they were too old to do this trip.

“They got stuck on every hike they did. So, I don’t want to be them. You want to get out of work when you have still got time to enjoy your life.”

Norton will present his last BBC Radio 2 show on Saturday, December 19.

Charlotte Moore, chief content officer, said: “Graham Norton will be hugely missed on Saturday mornings on Radio 2.

“He is a first class broadcaster but I’m thrilled he’s committed to continuing to be a regular fixture on the BBC as the host of his hugely popular and award-winning The Graham Norton Show, the BBC’s coverage of Eurovision and Drag Race UK.”

Helen Thomas, Head of BBC Radio 2 said: “For the past decade, Graham has made Saturday mornings his own on Radio 2.

“His sparkling interviews, as well as his brilliant shows from the Eurovision host city each May, have kept millions of listeners entertained each week.

“On behalf of the Radio 2 listeners, and everyone in Wogan House, we’d like to thank him and wish him the very best of luck for the future.”

New plans for the Saturday morning Radio 2 schedule will be announced in due course.

BBC Radio 2 is the UK’s most listened to radio station, with a weekly audience of 14.4 million.

