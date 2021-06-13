Graham Norton arrives home to West Cork to broadcast his first Virgin Radio UK show

Graham Norton rocked up all casual for his first broadcast of his Virgin Radio UK shows from his local C103 West Cork studio yesterday.

The BBC star, who wore a green hoodie and a pair of headphones on his head, was all smiles as he posed alongside C103's CEO Kieran McGeary.

Delighted to welcome @grahnort to @C103Cork West Cork studio this morning. He’s broadcasting his show on our sister station @VirginRadioUK from here. pic.twitter.com/h0rqstq6ED — Kieran McGeary (@kieranmcgeary) June 12, 2021

The Bandon native (58) who spends his summers at his Ahakista holiday home was welcomed by Mr McGeary who captioned the snap: "Delighted to welcome @grahnort to @C103Cork West Cork studio this morning.

"He’s broadcasting his show on our sister station @VirginRadioUK from here.

The radio star recently revealed how he found himself in a "very dark place" while he worked in the restaurant industry in his 20s.

The chat show host went to waited tables as he attended drama school in London before he got his TV break.

And he said that leaving the industry "wasn't a choice".

"It's weird. I was only a waiter for about eight years but if felt like forever because I was young.

"When I started to work in restaurant in London, I was 20/21.

"There was a guy there and he was 27 and we all looked at him with such pity like, 'What terrible life choices has he made that he's still here?'

"Meanwhile in my 30s I'm still working in a restaurant.

"When I started I was absolutely joy unleashed, so super keen. I was from Ireland so I was like Mrs Doyle from Father Ted with the tea saying, 'Go on, go on'.

"That was me as a waiter. I was really lovely and smiley.

"Cut to eight years later. I needed to get out before I killed somebody. It had gone dark. It had gotten very dark...In the end it wasn't so much a choice.

"I had to get out of restaurants because it wasn't doing me any good. I had gone to a very dark place."

