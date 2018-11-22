George Hook to retire from Newstalk after 16 years

He will depart Newstalk after 16 years when his contract ends in December.

The 77-year-old first presented The Right Hook in the evenings before moving to High Noon at lunchtime.

However, following controversial comments about rape in September 2017, he stepped down from High Noon, with Dr Ciara Kelly taking over the slot.

He returned to the station for a new weekend show, Hook's Saturday Sit In, in January this year.

Patricia Monahan, Managing Editor of Newstalk said: “George has been with Newstalk since we launched in 2002 and in the intervening 16 years has made a great contribution to the station. I would like to take this opportunity to thank him and wish him well in his retirement.”

Online Editors