George Hook returns to Newstalk with new weekend slot
Newstalk has today announced details of George Hook's new show as they reveal their weekend schedule for the new year.
The controversial radio host will return to the airwaves this Saturday with his feature-led show Hook's Saturday Sit-In between 8 and 10am.
His Saturday show will include interviews, reviews and regular items on travel, music and US politics.
Hook stepped down from his High Noon show in September after controversial comments he made about rape sparked a hugely negative reaction.
The station's new weekend schedule sees a number of Newstalk correspondents lead their own shows.
Tech Correspondent Jess Kelly will present Tech Talk, news presenter Andrea Gilligan will host a current affairs and politics-based show called Between the Lines and reporter Kieran Cuddihy will present current affairs show, Off the Record from January 13.
Speaking about the weekend schedule, Chris Doyle from Newstalk said, “We are delighted to announce this exciting new line-up and, in particular, to welcome these new presenters to our weekend schedule, each of whom has proved extremely popular with our audiences, contributing across a range of shows over the past few years."
Online Editors