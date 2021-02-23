‘From three, I thought he was a genius’ - Elon Musk’s mother talks family life on Irish radio

Musk's mother said he was sent a $500 cheque for a code of a game he wrote at the age of 12. Photo: Liesa Johannssen-Koppitz/Bloomberg.

The mother of Elon Musk has said she thought her son was a genius as young as three years old.

Maye Musk, who is an accomplished entrepreneur and Model, spoke on Irish radio today and said Elon showed huge promise at a very young age.

“When I would talk to him, he would reason things and he would have a good argument if he didn’t agree with me and I thought that he was ahead of his time.”

“From three, I thought he was a genius but then at 12 he designed an internet game called ‘Blastar’. I said to Elon, ‘Just submit it to a magazine and see if they like it’. They printed it and they sent him $500 but I don’t think they knew he was only 12.

“Even from there he was always brilliant, but brilliance can be somebody in your basement doing brilliant things and not applying it. However, he was very determined to do well,” Maye told Dermot and Dave on Today FM.

Elon thought “much bigger than you can imagine,” Maye said, adding she invested her only savings in one of his early companies, Zip2.

“That was door-to-door directions with a link in a newspaper or an article that goes to a restaurant with door-to-door directions; that was the most bizarre thing that anybody had ever heard. But I said ‘that makes your life easier’ so that’s where I invested my only savings, the first time I had savings, I invested into that company.

“That did well, that bought me a nice apartment when they sold it,” Maye said.

“Then it was Paypal,” Maye said, a company of which Elon was a co-founder, when his X.com merged with Confinity in 2000.

“He just thought the bank system needed a change. But there are too many regulations, they won’t allow you to be a bank so then he said, ‘I’ll send money by emails’ and I said, ‘that is the craziest thing I’ve ever heard, but that would be great to send money by email’.

“That was sold (PayPal) and then Elon asked, ‘should I do rockets or electric cars or solar?’ And I said just ‘choose one you’ve been working so hard. Just choose one’. He doesn’t listen to me obviously,” Maye joked.

Musk is now at the helm of Tesla, SpaceX, OpenAI, Neuralink and The Boring Company.

Maye attributes her success, as well as Elon’s, to the fact the family has “good goals”.

“You can be fearless and not be successful, but we all had good goals. Whatever we wanted to do would be better for society and good for other people. If you’re going to do something that is better for the community then there is a chance that you will be successful, and all of my kids do that,” she said.

Maye’s memoir ‘A Woman Makes a Plan: Advice for a Lifetime of Adventure, Beauty, and Success’ will be released soon and details her extraordinary life.

From growing up in an explorer family, to a 50-year career in modelling, to being awarded the ‘Nutrition Entrepreneur Award’ by the American Dietetic Association, Maye has packed a lot into 72 years.

She also says the name of her grandson X Æ A-Xii is “appropriate” considering his parents are Elon and musician Grimes.

When asked how to pronounce the name, Maye said: “X, it’s easy”.

Online Editors