From Golfgate to the Go-Betweens, journalists are sometimes a little too close to the action

Journalist Ken Sweeney’s important documentary on Radio Nova, The Go-Betweens and the Irish Writers (Radio Nova, New Year’s Day, 9pm), brought many things to my mind. There’s the eternal mystery of how certain bands are so obviously great, yet somehow contrive to be known mainly for that greatness, not for selling records in large quantities – or even quite small quantities.

The Go-Betweens were one of the most influential bands of the late 20th century, and we did learn from Sweeney’s piece that they’ve had a bridge named after them in their native Brisbane – which is about as large a tribute as you can receive, without actually selling millions of albums.

But perhaps the main thing that came to my mind was the legend of my late friend George Byrne, the controversial rock journalist who was also an evangelist for The Go-Betweens. It is said the band were due to play the Trinity Ball when they discovered their bass player was indisposed.

As luck would have it, one George Byrne was in the building– he who was also a musician who knew every note of every Go-Betweens track, and probably some notes the Go-Betweens themselves had forgotten.

Naturally he knew the band personally, and thus he was limbering up on the sidelines, as it were, about to make his debut with some of his all-time heroes. Alas, under the influence of very strong coffee, somehow the actual bass player managed to make kick-off.

This obviously brought me back to Golfgate, and an interview on RTÉ’s This Week with broadcaster Sean O’Rourke about his unfortunate involvement in that episode.

It struck me that O’Rourke and other current affairs journalists have a relationship with politicians that is not unlike the one between George Byrne and The Go-Betweens.

In the This Week interview, Gavin Jennings pressed O’Rourke about his presence at the Oireachtas Golf Society dinner, to which O’Rourke replied that he saw it as a way to “get his eye in”, as an “intelligence gathering opportunity” – which is funny, in itself, though it was probably not intended as such. It was the sort of thing the controversial rock journalist might say in jest, to explain some self-destructive escapade.

I must add that both O’Rourke and Byrne were excellent journalists, it’s just the rock and roll guy would have no difficulty admitting that he just loved being part of that circus, that The Go-Betweens and like-minded souls were his kind of people.

Though he would probably insist there was considerably more intelligence to be gathered backstage with Brisbane’s finest, than in banqueting halls full of Fianna Fáilers and Fine Gaelers flushed with wellbeing after shooting 27 over par.

Damien Dempsey performing at 'Raise the Roof' housing rally. Photo: Caroline Quinn

Damien Dempsey performing at 'Raise the Roof' housing rally. Photo: Caroline Quinn

The post-Xmas period brought us another fine music documentary, with Ann Marie Kelly’s Accents in Music (RTÉ1, December 28, 2.15 pm). This was one of those simple ideas that are usually the best kind. Kelly sought out various musicians who sing in their own accents, rather than the traditional “American” accent to which we are accustomed.

They included Damien Dempsey, John Spillane, Junior Brother, Lisa O’Neill and The Proclaimers. There were also odd cases like that of Shane MacGowan, who is not singing in exactly the same accent that he uses in speech, but whose singing voice connects with his more ancient origins.

The examples chosen in this programme were all successfully executed – perhaps there is a darker version of this to be made about the phonies, the ones that didn’t work.​

Olivia O’Leary kept her own voice in Behind the Veil: The Story of Irish Nuns (BBC3, nightly, 10.45pm), a series of late-night essays. Here the idea did not greatly appeal to me, as I am suspicious of the appetite of London’s high-brow community for the weirdness of Irish religious oppression. Yet it was so successfully executed, it was unimaginable any other way.

Irish listeners had their antennae twitching, in case O’Leary was taking any short-cuts, modifying these stories of the nuns in any way for the sensibilities of the sort of folk who have “supper” with Nigella Lawson.

But she gave it to them straight and true. Maybe next time she can do an Irish “explainer” for them about the “intelligence gathering opportunity” that was Golfgate.