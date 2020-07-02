| 15.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

From famine to feast: the rise of the Irish podcast

From history to James Joyce to the 2 Johnnies, podcasting is reaching a mass audience with an eclectic range of content, writes Kim Bielenberg

Top 10: Fin Dwyer of the Irish History Podcast at his home in Kilkenny. Picture by Dylan Vaughan Expand
&lsquo;Cultural commentary and girl talk&rsquo;: Jenny Claffey and Lindsay Hamilton Expand
Eamon Dunphy hosts the popular The Stand podcast Expand
Crime time: The Nobody Zone about serial killer Kieran Patrick Kelly was a big hit for RTÉ Expand
Adrian Weckler Expand

Close

Top 10: Fin Dwyer of the Irish History Podcast at his home in Kilkenny. Picture by Dylan Vaughan

Top 10: Fin Dwyer of the Irish History Podcast at his home in Kilkenny. Picture by Dylan Vaughan

Dylan Vaughan

&lsquo;Cultural commentary and girl talk&rsquo;: Jenny Claffey and Lindsay Hamilton

‘Cultural commentary and girl talk’: Jenny Claffey and Lindsay Hamilton

Eamon Dunphy hosts the popular The Stand podcast

Eamon Dunphy hosts the popular The Stand podcast

Crime time: The Nobody Zone about serial killer Kieran Patrick Kelly was a big hit for RTÉ

Crime time: The Nobody Zone about serial killer Kieran Patrick Kelly was a big hit for RTÉ

Adrian Weckler

Adrian Weckler

/

Top 10: Fin Dwyer of the Irish History Podcast at his home in Kilkenny. Picture by Dylan Vaughan

Kim Bielenberg Twitter Email

It's 5.30am in Kilkenny and Fin Dwyer is up early for a day when he will set out to eat 40 potatoes.

Dwyer is taking part in an unusual experiment where he lives for a day on a pre-famine diet - consisting of spuds flavoured only with buttermilk, skimmed milk, seaweed, pepper and water.

He is the presenter of the Irish History Podcast, which is regularly in the top 10 of the Irish podcast charts, compiled by platforms such as Apple and Spotify.