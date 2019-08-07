'Free agent' Baz Ashmawy makes his debut with Today FM

Presenter Baz Ashmawy made his debut hosting on Today FM this week - and said that when it comes to radio work he's a free agent.

He formerly had a weekend 2fm slot with Lucy Kennedy and has also filled in regularly on RTE Radio One over the past year.

However, listeners to the station were pleasantly surprised to hear him standing in for regular presenters Dermot and Dave on their mid-morning show this week.

"I'm just filling in for the boys while they're away on their holidays," he said.

"It's my first time presenting for the station and I met the guys on the team this morning and they babysat me and took me under their wing.

"I've known Dermot and Dave for years and they're sound guys. It's a hard show to just fall into as they've got their own vibe going on. But it was good fun.

"When it comes to radio, I'm a free agent. People just call me and see if I can fill in for somebody."

He said he still loved doing radio as well as his TV work.

"I'm lucky in that I really enjoy what I do and I enjoy the connection with listeners and having them come on the show," he said.

"I have listened to the two lads for years so it's nice to come on and do their show."

The Emmy-winning star, who picked up a gong for 50 Ways To Kill Your Mammy, is also back on our small screens this autumn, as he's filming two new TV shows for RTE.

He is filming a second series of Wingman, where he takes ordinary members of the public and helps them fulfil their ambitions.

It went down so well with viewers that RTE took the unusual step of green-lighting a second series while the first was still airing.

Meanwhile, Baz has also landed the presenting gig fronting new big-budget show DIY: SOS.

Based on the hit BBC show of the same name, which is fronted in the UK by Nick Knowles, it's expected to form one of the highlights of RTE's autumn/winter schedule.

He said that filming was due to begin next month as a number of Irish families get stuck into their renovation projects.

"I'm excited about it. I think it's going to be brilliant," Baz said.

"The show has a real feel-good factor, which fits perfectly into where I'm into right now.

"I'm really happy doing simple things. So much of it can be nonsense and not really doing any good for people," he added.

"I've always got my eyes on loads of different things and I'm always looking at show ideas."

