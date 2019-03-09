'Forty of the most fulfilling years of my life were spent here' - RTE broadcaster Marian Richardson bids farewell to listeners

Signing off from Playback, the RTE Radio 1 programme she has produced and presented for the past nine years, she revealed she will be leaving RTE on Thursday.

"Forty of the most fulfilling years of my life were spent here working as a broadcast journalist across radio and television," she said. "Public service broadcasting at its best, and it was often at its best, is a glorious thing, so thank you for listening.

"Before me on Playback there was Ruth Buchanan, before Ruth there was Treasa Davison, before that Deirdre Purcell and Ray Lynott. The tradition now continues with Ronan Kelly, who will take over as producer/presenter of Playback from next week."

Marian, a passionate Gaeilgeoir, then the bid goodbye as Gaeilge and played Paul Brady's Nothing but the Same Old Story.

Children of the late 70s and early 80s will remember Marian as one of the presenters on popular children's programme, Bosco, before moving to 2fm (formerly Radio 2) to present Toss The Feathers.

In the mid-1980s she moved to the RTE Newsroom where she worked on Morning Ireland, the News at One, and then the TV desk.

Marian, who is married to Michael Good, also produced Today with Pat Kenny and Drivetime before helming Playback.

