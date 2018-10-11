Anton Du Beke said he feels 'a bit disappointed' by the kissing drama which unfolded following Strictly Come Dancing this week.

'Don't drink - if that's what happens, stop' - Strictly star Anton Du Beke 'disappointed' by Seann and Katya kissing drama

Comedian Seann Walsh and professional dancer Katya Jones caused controversy after photos of them kissing each other were published in The Sun.

Walsh has since been dumped by his actress girlfriend Rebecca Humphries while Jones remains in her marriage with Neil Jones, who is a fellow professional dancer.

Speaking to Ryan Tubridy for his RTE Radio 1 show on Thursday morning, which was broadcast live from the BBC's Wogan House, Du Beke said he did "not really" have sympathy for the pair.

"I'll tell you one word, I'm a bit disappointed," he said. "I feel a bit like that about it really. I'm just disappointed."

Although he said he did not want to be drawn into it, he said it was important that they "take responsibility for their actions and do the right by their partners".

"I don't know how they're going to resolve it in their relationships but it's their business and they must do that," he said.

He said he as reluctant to speak about it because "It's nothing to do with me and I don't want to seem sanctimonious" but added, "I am disappointed on many levels really. Don't drink. If that's what happens, stop. What are you doing? Practice, don't drink."

Du Beke was one half of the first couple voted off the show this year with his partner Susannah Constantine. Outside of the show he is married to Hannah and they have 19-month old twins, Henrietta and George.

"We've come to it later in life and its the most incredible thing," he gushed. "We're so lucky, blessed. They're incredibly children. Hannah is the most incredible wife and mother. I'm just in awe of her."

Speaking about coming to fatherhood at the age of 50 (he's now 52), he said, "I was never quite sure if I wanted to have children or not through my life but I knew one thing, if I was to have children it would be with the person I wanted to spend the rest of my life with."

