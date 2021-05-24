Donncha O’Callaghan and Carl Mullan revealed as Doireann Garrihy’s new 2FM Breakfast show hosts

Doireann Garrihy will continue to host the new 3-hour show, and will be joined by two new co-hosts, 2FM presenters Donncha O’Callaghan and Carl Mullan.

Doireann Garrihy is to be joined by two new hosts for her refreshed breakfast radio show.

Former rugby legend Donncha O’Callaghan and funny man Carl Mullan will join Doireann for the three-hour show from Monday, May 31st.

The duo complete the new 2FM Breakfast team after Doireann’s co-host Eoghan McDermott departed the national broadcaster in early March.

RTÉ announced the new team today, writing; “Listeners can be guaranteed lots of laughs, plenty of giveaways as the three co-hosts conspire to get each day off to a bright and sunny start for listeners.”

The two new co-hosts are familiar voices to the station; Donncha O’Callaghan presents Game On on RTÉ 2FM and has also appeared as a coach on Ireland’s Fittest Family on RTÉ One.

While Instagram comedian and RTÉ Player presenter, Carl Mullan worked with Doireann on her show, ‘The Doireann Project’.

"I can't wait to get on air with Donnacha and Carl,” Doireann said this morning.

"It's a brand-new show with a brand-new sound and feel. We've had endless craic while plotting over the past few weeks and I just know that our listeners will love it."

Carl added: "I'm absolutely buzzing to be part of the brand new 2FM breakfast show with my pals Doireann and Donncha. I joined the station back in 2013, fresh out of college and since then this has always been the dream gig.

"We're so excited to bring loads of laughs and all-around good vibes to start everyone's day."

Donnacha O'Callaghan said: "I'm delighted to be part of 2FM Breakfast.

"It’s going to be incredible craic teaming up with Doireann & Carl and the fantastic breakfast team. I am a positive early bird by nature and can’t wait to help create some real feel-good radio.

"Massively grateful to all the team for the opportunity."