Darragh McManus on radio: Vampires make for a creepily beautiful night at the opera

Opera wouldn't exactly be my favourite form of music, and so Opera Night with Paul Herriott (Lyric FM, Sat 7pm) wouldn't be my most-frequented show on that excellent station. Nothing insult intended, just personal taste (though opera is great background music in mafia movies).

I had to make an exception this week, though, for Vampirella. For starters, it has the most fantastic name in the history of opera. Created by two Irishwomen - composer Siobhán Cleary and librettist Katy Hayes - this work was inspired by Angela Carter's fantastic short story 'The Lady of the House of Love' from her seminal 1979 collection The Bloody Chamber.

Sung by Sarah Brady (as the titular vampire) and Philip Kehan (as the passing soldier), it was as voluptuous, melodramatic, dreamlike and creepily beautiful as you'd want from either a Carter adaptation or a night at the opera. I may even be back again.

Screentime (Newstalk, Sat 6pm) is a decent movies-and-TV show which nicely passes an hour. Presenter John Fardy pops up all over the station as a contributor, and has also produced several shows for Newstalk.

This one has been on the go for a while now as a replacement for Philip Molloy's long-running The Picture Show, and Fardy has expanded the brief to include the small screen as well as the silver one. So, this week, we had an interview with Ricky Gervais and two of his actors from the Netflix comedy-drama After Life.

Gervais is always good value in an interview - he's funny and doesn't give a damn what he says or what people think of him, which is refreshing in a celebrity - and Fardy is obviously a passionate fan of TV, making for a satisfying piece.

I also like Screentime's section with journalist Mark Ryall, in which he and Fardy swap recommendations for things to watch during lockdown. Obscure choices, forgotten gems, things you might never have heard of: if you've drained dry the cup of Netflix and your DVD collection, here's a good place to find fresh material.

Back in the real world, everyone is waiting for these bloody restrictions to be loosened. As Rachael English put it on Morning Ireland (Radio 1, Mon-Fri 7am), "uncertainty remains" as to "how and when" this will happen. There were "conflicting views" at Cabinet level; some called for "a little bit of give" to the public.

Danny McCoy, chief executive of Ibec - the business and employer association - called for "a roadmap" on when they can return to operation. This is important, and touches on something overlooked a little in the strict focus on, and repeated government mantra of, "saving lives": health is more than just the continued existence of biological life. We need freedom, we need money, we need work - we need normality to resume.

Indo Review